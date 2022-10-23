Quick Hits: Ja'Marr Says His TD Came Off Burrow's 'Best Pass Ever'; Defense Gets A Game Ball, Too; Burrow Hits 400 In Record Fashion

_Center Ted Karras is probably never going to be invited back to Quarterback Jeopardy.

That's the game the Bengals quarterbacks room hosts the night before every game. There are some pop culture questions wedged in around what serves as a test for the game plan. Everyone is welcome, but Karras got an invite.

Each guy in the game picks which play they think is going to score first and Karras won on the 60-yard seam ball to slot receiver Tyler Boyd two minutes into the game.

"I liked the play in practice. I liked the name of it," Karras said. "And it came to fruition."

_Boyd had a career-high 155 yards, but he was pulling for wide receiver Tee Higgins to get to 100 so they could have three 100-yard receivers in the same game. In fact, they were trying to get it for him.

"Just like they were trying to get it for me against Baltimore last year," Boyd said of the day he had 85 yards when Higgins had a career-high 194 and Chase had 125.

The last time the Bengals had three 100-yard receivers was Oct. 7, 1990 in Boomer Esiason's pre-Burrow record of 490 yards. But that was a running back (James Brooks), a tight end (Rodney Holman) and a wide receiver (Tim McGee).

Three receivers?

"They're just as excited to see Tee score as they are Ja'Marr or Tyler as much as Tee," Burrow said. "They celebrate each other's success. That's what makes us so unique; we have three number one receivers without any ego."

Higgins got within a yard, but they took away a six-yard catch saying he juggled it.