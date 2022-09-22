How To Watch Thursday Night Football on Prime Video

Sep 22, 2022 at 11:00 AM
TNF_CMYK_Core_Mark_Logotype

The Bengals' Thursday Night Football game featuring the White Bengal debut and the Ring of Honor induction ceremony is one week away. The Sept. 29 game against the Miami Dolphins airs on Prime Video and WCPO.

Fans can check out Prime Video's Thursday Night Football coverage tonight to watch an AFC North matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns.

If you are an Amazon Prime member, you already have full access to all of Prime Video's offerings. If not, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and begin watching immediately.

Coverage kicks off each week at 7 p.m. with a live edition of TNF Tonight, followed by Thursday Night Football Kickoff at 8 p.m. After the game, enjoy the TNF Postgame Show and TNF NightCap for a comprehensive recap and analysis of the action.

How To Watch Thursday Night Football

1 - Open the Prime Video app on your device. If you do not have the app, download it from the AppStore or in the App section on your connected tv.

2 - Sign in. Not a Prime member? Sign up for a free 30-day trial at amazon.com/Prime.

3 - Find Thursday Night Football from the homepage, search bar, sports section or "Live & Upcoming" carousel.

4 - Tap on that day's game.

5 - Press play.

Where can I watch Thursday Night Football?

Watch Thursday Night Football live on Prime Video anywhere in the U.S. It's easy to find — go to the Prime Video app on your TV, computer, or mobile device, and you'll see games on the Home page, Sports page or under "live and upcoming events." Or, go to the Amazon homepage and click Prime Video where you see the "live and upcoming events" link. Games will also be available on the Prime Video Twitch channel, through the NFL mobile app via NFL+ and through your local affiliate in the home and away team markets.

Do I have to pay extra to watch Thursday Night Football?

Prime members in the US can watch Thursday Night Football on Prime Video for no additional fees. If you're not a Prime member, you can start a 30-day free trial of Prime by visiting amazon.com/Prime.

What are the viewing options for Thursday Night Football?

Along with the main broadcast with play-by-play announcer Al Michaels, analyst Kirk Herbstreit and sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung, there will be a full Spanish commentary broadcast for a Spanish-speaking audience. Additionally, Prime Video will offer multiple alternate streams throughout the season to enhance your viewing experience.

Can I watch games on any device?

Live sports are available on Amazon devices such as the Fire TV and Fire tablet, connected TVs, web browsers, and on more than 650 connected devices via the Prime Video app. Click here to see the full list of supported devices.

Can I watch the coverage of Thursday Night Football in bars and restaurants?

Yes, coverage of Thursday Night Football will be available in many bars and restaurants across the country. Please check with your local bars and restaurants as availability may vary based on their setup.

Related Content

news

Setting the Scene: Bengals at Jets

Learn the background and context of the Bengals at Jets game for Week 3 of the 2022 season.

news

Matchup Of The Game: Bengals' Hendrickson Keeps Impacting Games as Center Of Attention

It has been a week of looks as the Bengals look to stare down the Jets Sunday (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) at MetLife Stadium. Wide receiver Tee Higgins says his quarterback has "that look," but he can't begin to describe Joe Burrow's face as the Bengals look in the mirror for last year's magic. And, Bengals defensive line coach Marion Hobby only has to peek at the ping-pong games as he walks through the locker room and see his top sacker Trey Hendrickson smashing away with a face tighter than the laces of a football.

news

Bengals Notebook: Taking Joe Burrow's Lead; DBs Emphasize Turnovers; Replacing TE Drew Sample

This is Joe Burrow's team. Here's why ... Jessie Bates III recalls first NFL interception against Jets quarterback Joe Flacco ... How the Bengals plan to replace injured tight end Drew Sample ... Why Lou Anarumo won't rush Dax Hill.

news

Quick Hits: Not Too Hot For Bengals As Burrow Urges, 'Relax'; Asiasi Debuts At TE As Drew Sample Expected To Extended IR With Knee Surgery

The thermometer hit 94 degrees on the Kettering Health practice fields Wednesday and it's just as hot for the  Bengals all around. But not Joe Cool Burrow, who expertly struck the perfect, chilly tone.

Advertising