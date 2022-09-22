How To Watch Thursday Night Football on Prime Video

The Bengals' Thursday Night Football game featuring the White Bengal debut and the Ring of Honor induction ceremony is one week away. The Sept. 29 game against the Miami Dolphins airs on Prime Video and WCPO.

Fans can check out Prime Video's Thursday Night Football coverage tonight to watch an AFC North matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns.

If you are an Amazon Prime member, you already have full access to all of Prime Video's offerings. If not, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and begin watching immediately.

Coverage kicks off each week at 7 p.m. with a live edition of TNF Tonight, followed by Thursday Night Football Kickoff at 8 p.m. After the game, enjoy the TNF Postgame Show and TNF NightCap for a comprehensive recap and analysis of the action.

1 - Open the Prime Video app on your device. If you do not have the app, download it from the AppStore or in the App section on your connected tv.

2 - Sign in. Not a Prime member? Sign up for a free 30-day trial at amazon.com/Prime.

3 - Find Thursday Night Football from the homepage, search bar, sports section or "Live & Upcoming" carousel.

4 - Tap on that day's game.

5 - Press play.

Where can I watch Thursday Night Football?

Watch Thursday Night Football live on Prime Video anywhere in the U.S. It's easy to find — go to the Prime Video app on your TV, computer, or mobile device, and you'll see games on the Home page, Sports page or under "live and upcoming events." Or, go to the Amazon homepage and click Prime Video where you see the "live and upcoming events" link. Games will also be available on the Prime Video Twitch channel, through the NFL mobile app via NFL+ and through your local affiliate in the home and away team markets.

Do I have to pay extra to watch Thursday Night Football?

Prime members in the US can watch Thursday Night Football on Prime Video for no additional fees. If you're not a Prime member, you can start a 30-day free trial of Prime by visiting amazon.com/Prime.

What are the viewing options for Thursday Night Football?

Along with the main broadcast with play-by-play announcer Al Michaels, analyst Kirk Herbstreit and sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung, there will be a full Spanish commentary broadcast for a Spanish-speaking audience. Additionally, Prime Video will offer multiple alternate streams throughout the season to enhance your viewing experience.

Can I watch games on any device?

Live sports are available on Amazon devices such as the Fire TV and Fire tablet, connected TVs, web browsers, and on more than 650 connected devices via the Prime Video app. Click here to see the full list of supported devices.

Can I watch the coverage of Thursday Night Football in bars and restaurants?