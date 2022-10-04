Quick Hits: "AFC North Is Mayhem,' As Bengals Prep For Hurst's Old Team In A Tie For Top; Mixon Convenes O-Line Only Meeting; Rookie Gunter Getting His Kicks

Center Ted Karras, who said two weeks ago it could be like this, has a patient wife who waited for him to watch the end of all three games that ended in the rest of the AFC North teams losing before they took a rare Sunday walk.

While running back Joe Mixon watched the Bengals forge a three-way tie in the division on three different TVs, head coach Zac Taylor went back into first place for the first time since winning the North last year working the phone at his son's flag football game.

"The AFC North," said tight end Hayden Hurst after Monday's walkthrough, "is always mayhem. The games are always crazy, no matter who it is."

Hurst, the former Raven, knows all about that when he returns to Baltimore this Sunday night (8:20 p.m.-Cincinnati's Channel 5) when the pair of 2-2 teams hash out first place.

"Two wins means nothing, but it's a good start," Karras said. "Now the division is even up after a fortuitous weekend in our division. Now it's just a race. I kind of segment the season. We've got six weeks to the bye. I'd like to go on a little run."

It was Karras, the newcomer from New England, who was in this very spot two Mondays ago, in front of his locker, calmly reciting how the Bengals could go from 0-2 to back to even in a span of ten days.

They did, taking last Thursday night's win over the Dolphins into the weekend.

"The character of this team, the men in this organization," said Karras of how the Bengals rebounded. "They did a great job working and we kind of put it together. We had two big wins. Thursday was very special to me."

Karras, wearing a "Cincy," ball cap, cited not only the night of the White Bengal, but the win over the team he once played for two years ago. The same team that beat his Patriots twice last year.

"I still live down there," Karras said. "And I saw a lot of those guys all the time."

By the time Mixon got off the couch, he wasn't surprised they were in first again.