Quick Hits: Zac Taylor's To-Do-List After Loss; Bengals Embrace Crowd; Money Mac Cashes Again

"He was in my suite, I think," said Taylor, laughing, when asked if he knew Bates was in the building. "I didn't know that, no."

But there was no joking about the crowd. These folks are serious and they turned it into a regular-season atmosphere.

"It's as good a crowd as I've seen for a preseason game," Taylor said. "You could feel the energy and the excitement. I wish we could have come out a little faster to give them something to cheer about in the first half. But we appreciate the excitement. Just driving to the stadium you could feel energy around the city, just for preseason game number one. That's really cool to see and we appreciate that."

TO-DO-LIST: Penalties. Too many, Taylor said. They turned the game early when running back Chris Evans' 60-yard run on the first play was called back by tight end Thad Moss' holding call and the first defensive series was marred by a third-down 40-yard pass interference call on rookie cornerback Allan George.

Make it 11 penalties for 104 yards. There were four on the offensive line, two holds on Hakeem Adeniji, a false start on rookie guard Desmond Noel and a holding call that was declined on left guard Jackson Carman.

"It's the first preseason game, so there's always going to be stuff you got to work out," Carman said. "That's why we're out there doing it, getting better and learning."

The O-line had trouble getting going, generating less than two yards per the running backs' 23 carries.

"We have to be more disciplined – have to be much more disciplined," Taylor said. "You can look at it as simple as this … those are those momentum changers early in a game. You lose a touchdown there and kick a field goal and that maybe is where the game starts to change. Those little moments we've got to be on top of. I'm just putting that one out. I've got to see the clips to really know what happened."

EVANS' UN-EVEN NIGHT: It may have been the greatest -3-yard rushing performance in NFL history. That's what second-year running back Chris Evans got on eight carries. But his first carry, a nifty skirt –to-the-right-edge 60-yarder when all hell broke loose in the middle got called back on tight end Thad Moss' holding call. So did a little duck-and-juke to the edge for a five-yard touchdown. Also negated by a Moss hold.

"I didn't find out until after the play and I was heartbroken," Evans said of the long one. "I was mad because I was running as fast as I could. Dude had an angle, but I got it on tape so I'm not mad about that. I got it on tape the coaches know what I can do. I'm not mad about the highlight or anything as long as the coaches know what I can do. Whether we fix the blocking or not, I've got that on tape. Anything they need me to do, I'm going to make the most of it."

But Evans did have a decisive catch-and-run 41-yard kick return, doing what injured Brandon Wilson has advised him.