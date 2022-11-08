Quick Hits: Chrisman Ready If Bengals Make Punting Change; DJ Reader Close To Return; Eli Apple's Clinic

Along with his consistency and hang time, Chrisman says he's improved his ball handling by cutting down his seconds from catching the ball to putting it on his foot. And he says when Simmons approached him before the Atlanta game at Paycor two weeks ago to see if he wanted to suit up and go through pregame, he was all for it and he's done it before the last three games.

"It's getting a routine. If they ever need me to go in, make sure the body is used to that kind of routine on Sundays. You get some good game day conditions and even though you're not playing, you get a little bit of that adrenaline flowing suiting up and getting ready to play."

Huber has missed only three games in his career and that was because the Steelers broke his jaw in a 2013 Sunday night game Pittsburgh. Chrisman knows it as "The Jaw Game." If he gets the call, he hopes to replicate Huber's approach and not the adversity.

"Kevin is calm and collected. I don't when that happened, if it was year one or year 14," Chrisman said. "But he's the same every day. Never too high, never too low. That's very valuable to have at that position."

READER SOUNDS CLOSE: The Bengals top 12 defensive ranking looks to have survived the huge absence of nose tackle D.J. Reader, playing at a Pro Bowl level when he went down with a knee injury Sept. 25 in New York. On Tuesday, defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo sounded optimistic about soon. Maybe Pittsburgh.

"I think he's on track. I saw him running around out there this morning and looking good so hopefully it'll stay trending that way and just give us a great lift when he gets back," Anarumo said. "He's really really hard to block one-on-one in the run game and gives you more rush than you would think from a guy his size and then just his leadership out there on the field. He's a dominating force."

MORE LOU: Sunday may have been the most impressive performance of the 58 games Anarumo has run the Bengals defense. Down Reader and his backup, as well as three of his top four cornerbacks, Anarumo's "Staten Island Stew," opened the game with three three-and-outs and finished the half with two interceptions while holding Carolina to nine yards passing and zero points while not allowing them past the 50.

No, Anarumo said. He never remembers being up 35-0 at half.