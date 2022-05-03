Draft De-Briefing As Bengals Re-Set Roster

"The first round, maybe unexpectedly, had multiple guys where we felt had value there," Potts says. "Dax was clearly the best player at No. 31, but there were others there we also felt were worthy of the pick. Later, maybe there were just one or two. We thought Anderson could have gone a round earlier. Gunter was the best player (left) when we thought he fell to us."

We visit with some of Potts' area scouts to see how it came together, keeping in mind that Tobin and head coach Zac Taylor stress by time a player is acquired, they've been vetted by several scouts and coaches. It's not one person's pick, they say, but the Bengals' pick.

ALL THE WAY BACK: Trey Brown, who scours the south in the East and the Atlantic, just got through his first draft with the Bengals but it's far from his first rodeo. He was one of four guys in the Bengals draft room that had run his own draft but the only one to do it in two different leagues. Tobin, his dad Bill, now a Bengals scout, and Bengals president Mike Brown have all done it in the NFL. Trey Brown did it in the AAF and XFL.

"Very clean, very efficient," Trey Brown says. "Mike did a great job setting the table on what they're looking for in terms of procedure and how we communicate. Everybody has their opinion, but what fits the Cincinnati Bengals best? I think we did a good job of that. Duke does a good job listening to opinions and they pay us for our opinions. We've got a tight-knit staff, we've got each other's backs."

It is Trey Brown's opinion that the Bengals got value at pretty much every level.

"There's two parts to it," Brown says. "You have to evaluate it and then have a plan to acquire it. Is it after the draft? The last round? Trade up? Trade back and get a similar guy? There are different avenues, but there is value in every round and free agency and I thought we did a good job finding it at every level."

They feel like they got value all the way back at 252 in Coastal's Gunter. Potts takes a look at the 6-4, 260-pound of granite and concludes, "He's shredded."