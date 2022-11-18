Quick Hits: 'They're All Trench Games,'; Bengals Wait On Punter Call; Long Snapper Local Knowledge

With Bengals nose tackle D.J. Reader playing his first game in nearly two months and Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt back in time to test the Bengals offense he wrecked in the opener, Sunday's game (4:25 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) in Pittsburgh promises to be one of those Trench Games.

"They're all trench games," said Bengals right tackle La'el Collins after Friday's practice. "But I know what you're saying about the trenches."

Collins gets it.

The Bengals need their first AFC North win of the season in mid-20 degree weather against the defense that rocked them for seven sacks back in September led by Watt's sack and pick and three sacks from the other edge Alex Highsmith. Both teams are coming off their best rushing days in six years and Cincinnati's 10th-ranked defense is looking to attack Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett's NFL-low passer rating.

"I look at the tape," said Collins, "and we're so much better than we were week one. We have the guys, we just have to go execute."

After working just two weeks together before the opener, the revamped Bengals offensive line that had four new Opening Day starters has been executing well enough to win five of the last seven games with quarterback Joe Burrow completing at least 71.4 percent of his passes in four straight games and running back Joe Mixon coming off a season-high 152 rushing yards.

After getting sacked 13 times in the first two games, Burrow has gone down just 17 times since while racking up top five numbers in virtually every major passing category.

"Everything," said center Ted Karras, "runs through (number) Nine."

Even before that bell-weather game two weeks ago against Carolina in which he scored a Bengals-record five touchdowns, Mixon invited his offensive line for a night at downtown Cincinnati's Hard Rock Casino to begin the bye week as the bonding continues.

"Success breeds even more camaraderie and when we continue to win games that will continue to grow," said Karras, who threw some dice.

Karras, rated the seventh center by Pro Football Focus, and right guard Alex Cappa, the 14th guard, are two Super Bowl veterans the Bengals signed in the offseason who offensive line coach Frank Pollack pointed to this week for their work firming up a pretty consistent middle. Rookie left guard Cordell Volson has improved enough that his linemates are calling him a future top five guard in the league.

"Those two veteran guys have done a great job bringing along the rookie. Mentoring him," Pollack said. "(Volson) has come a long way. He's coachable, smart."

Pollack has gone to the air to make an analogy for his players.

"When a plane is taking off, it's taxiing on the runway. That's September and October," Pollack said. "Then you put the pedal to the metal to climb and lift in November and reach that peak in December and January in the playoff run. That's how you want the season to progress and hit acceleration."

Highsmith, pitted against left tackle Jonah Williams, took off before they did with that Opening Day hat trick for sacks and is a big share of his 8.5 for the season. But look at what Watt means to the Steelers.

After Watt injured his pectoral muscle in overtime of that Opening Day win at Paycor Stadium in his duel with Collins, the Steelers had more sacks and takeaways over the two games he played than in the seven games he missed. The Steelers are 2-0 with Watt with nine sacks and seven takeaways. Without Watt they were 1-6 with eight sacks and five takeaways.

"Much respect," Collins said. "We've got to start fast."

Watt and Highsmith had the benefit of always rushing with the lead in the opener, secured on the second play of the season on safety Minkah Fitzpatrick's pick-six. Since then, Burrow has 18 touchdowns and five interceptions.