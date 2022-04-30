Bengals Get A "Train-Mover" In Volson As Offensive Line Gets On Track

The Bengals believe he's ready for the heavy lifting up front.

"We had targeted Volson as a guy that would fit somewhere here, and this last day in the draft, it just came up that this was the spot for him," said offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. "I don't know that he'd probably make it much longer if he was still on the board. I know a lot of people around the league had a high regard for him. That's just how it goes with the draft. You never know exactly when and where you're going to add pieces. (It) depends on where your grades have guys, and where the other positions fall, but we were certainly hoping to add a lineman earlier than later. (Volson is) someone that we felt like could really come in and compete. We feel good about Volson and what he brings to us."

Pollack put everybody in the mix at left guard, the only starting vacancy left after the free agent assault. Head coach Zac Taylor has indicated last year's second-rounder, Jackson Carman, gets first dibs but it's clearly an open-door.

"I would say that Jackson is maybe just a little more athletic overall. Just looking pure at testing numbers, if you will. It can make a difference there, but he's a good football player," Pollack said of Volson. ""He's tough, he's physical, and he's a finisher. You'll see him pull out on a perimeter and run pretty well. He's productive out in space when he did pull. He comes from a winning team (and) winning culture. You love his intangibles. He's a worker. That's how he was raised, (which is) what you're looking for."

Pollack, who played nearly 100 games as a backup with the Super Bowl 49ers of the '90s, went to great lengths Saturday talking about intangibles and how he could tell Volson had the proper "stuff in the neck," and that offensive linemen need to play with a long nasty streak.

"Oh, I agree 100 percent," Volson said. "Coach seems like that type of dude that, like I said … (he) has a really high standard and demands you to play hard and physical. That's the type of player you're going to get with me. To play offensive line, I think you've got to be wired just a bit different, and that's the way that I am. To have an opportunity to play for a coach that's the same way, I'm really looking forward to it."