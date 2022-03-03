Combine Quick Hits: Bengals See Burrow's Next Step On Command

INDIANAPOLIS _ In winning the AFC passing championship while setting all the Bengals' major single-season passing records and leading them to the Super Bowl, Joe Burrow had the best season a Bengals quarterback ever had.

So as offensive coordinator Brian Callahan envisioned Burrow's next step as he re-set Wednesday at the NFL scouting combine, he sees a rare moment when a third-year quarterback can call his own game for a stretch or two.

"Petty rare. Pretty rare. Not a lot of guys who have the ability to do it. And we trust him. That's the best part of it. I trust Joe with everything he sees and how he sees it during the course of a game of what he likes and doesn't like," Callahan said. "Whenever he checks, we're all for it. That's a fun thing about continuity for all of us being together as long as we have being able to trust our guys. Everyone is on the same page all the time and that's a lot of fun.

"Usually that's something (that happens) five, six years in, but I think we all know Joe is a whole lot different than a lot of people."

Callahan knows what he's looking at. He began last season going to Peyton Manning's Pro Football Hall of Fame induction in Canton and ended it watching Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford beat the Bengals in the last 85 seconds of Super Bowl LVI. He coached both in Denver and Detroit, respectively.

The coaching continuity is just as rare as Burrow. Callahan and head coach Zac Taylor have been together all four of Taylor's seasons in Cincinnati while Burrow and quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher are heading into their third year together.

In the modern NFL, successful staffs just don't stay together like that and a trip into the hotel lobbies this week is a good reminder with the ubiquitous Bob LaMonte checking in with clients. LaMonte, the long-time agent who specializes in repping coaches, oversaw Taylor's five-year extension last month, a few weeks after Callahan got his first head coaching job interview in Denver.

So it sounds like one of the ways the Bengals can take advantage of what may be the last days of such coaching continuity is to unleash Burrow in certain spots. Enticing, given the wake of his late first half heroics during the AFC Divisional in Nashville when the headsets went out and Burrow had to call a string of plays just before the two-minute warning that set up a huge field goal in the 19-16 win.

Callahan doesn't know what a training camp drill would look like as they possibly toy with a package that would give Burrow, say, a two-minute drill on his own. But he likes the concept of challenging a guy quickly running out of challenges. Nothing wrong, Callahan says, with finding a bit of discomfort for a guy who always looks so comfortable.

"The next step is for Joe to take total command of the whole thing and he's well on his way to doing that," said Callahan, recalling Burrow's excitement at being on his own in Tennessee. "You want your quarterback to be an extension of the staff and to be able to go out there and call the plays and feel great about what he's doing. Not that he calls every play, but that's part of the process. I think he's excited about having that kind of ownership and that kind of responsibility. You grow and build from there. The consistency over time is what you're really looking for and he's up to the challenge."

Expect to be looking at it for a long time.