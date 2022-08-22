Quick Hits: Evans Learns Lesson For 73-Yard KR; S Mike Thomas Has Giant Play In Bengals Return; Dax Hill Playing Like A Vet

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. _ Bengals running back Chris Evans didn't rest on the laurels of his 41-yard kick return in the preseason opener and with the soundtrack of special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons burning his ears he went even longer with a 73-yarder Sunday night against the Giants in a 25-22 preseason loss at MetLife Stadium.

Simmons, a notorious perfectionist who hands out compliments every other eclipse, didn't find much fault with the 41-yarder. Except he wasn't happy that Evans stepped out of bounds without challenging the kicker.

But when Evans, the second-year bolt out of the Michigan blue, accelerated up the right sideline, he rudely shook Giants kicker Graham Gano to the side and kept going for 15 more yards. Gano then departed to concussion protocol and punter Jamie Gillan had to kick.

"The kicker pushed me out-of-bounds last week. (Simmons) told me not to get pushed out-of-bounds," Evans said. "I kind of stiff-armed the kicker a little bit. I don't want to hurt the kicker because I know he's not going to tackle me. But I kind of pushed him a little hard.

"After going back, they said he kind of hit his head on the ground. My heart goes out to him, but I just had to do my job."

Evans thought he was going all the way until 6-5 linebacker Cam Brown knocked him out at the Giants 24.

"I thought I was going to the crib," Evans said. "When I started running, I'll be looking on the inside. I've got to look straight and time it up when they're about to dive so I can stiff arm them. The dude, 47, his arms are long. He got me. I could have scored."

Ask if he solidified the return job, he answered in true Simmons fashion.