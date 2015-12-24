Bengals spread Holiday Cheer

Bengals players have been very active spreading holiday cheer this month. Here are some of the highlights.
Quarterback Andy Dalton visited families through his foundation, the Andy and Jordan Dalton Foundation. The Holiday Hearts event invited 16 families out for a night of dinner, games, and surprises:
Vontaze Burfict, Adam Jones, and recently announced Pro Bowl Safety Reggie Nelson teamed up to surprise Rockdale Academy Elementary with over one hundred bikes for the students:
Bengals players went shopping with kids as part of Meijer's Shop with a Bengal and the Marvin Lewis Community Fund's Shop with A Pro:**
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Carlos Dunlap- Walter Payton Man of the Year Award nominee
Carlos Dunlap and his foundation have been very active in the community this holiday season.
Dunlap delivered Christmas trees to deserving families in the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky area, because, in his own words, "Everyone deserves a tree for Christmas!" Dunlap not only delivered the trees, but also helped put the tree up and decorate.
Remember to use #DunlapWPMOYChallenge on social media to help Dunlap be the top vote earner and win $20,000 for the Carlos Dunlap Foundation.
Carlos Dunlap and the Carlos Dunlap Foundation's elves delivered Christmas trees to deserving families in the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky area.
Joining Dunlap on December 21st were teammates Michael Johnson, Brandon Thompson, and P.J. Dawson, who rented out Game Works in Newport on the Levee to hold an early Christmas party for underprivileged children. The purpose of the event was not only to provide holiday joy, but will also serve as a way to mentor the youth on life skills.
Cincinnati Bengalsâ players rent out Game-works to provide kids underprivileged kids with an early Christmas party.