Bengals Keep Their Cool While Heating Up AFC North With Win Over Ravens

Endries got the battlefield promotion with just one NFL snap under his belt and, after a week of scout team work, found himself for the first time on the goal line with Burrow checking. No flags. Endries went in motion to block the edge as running back Samaje Perine scored from a yard out with Hamilton flying by him for a backfield whiff to hike it to 21-13 with 11:14 left.

"We have a no-flinch mentality," said edge Boye Mafe, who, with 1.5 more sacks, has proven to be the best buy on the market since, well, Hendrickson. "I keep saying that. That's what we're going to do all year. The offense has trust in us and we're just going to keep rolling."

What impressed Mafe is that there was no finger-pointing during halftime. Just Chase calling out his offense. No position was safe.

"I was on everybody. O-Line. Tight ends," Chase said.

A half-hour after it was over, linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. had to smile as he heard Chase still chattering on the way to the training room.

"(Taylor)'s not feeling the pressure, the need to speak up. He knows he's got people like Ja'Marr over there yelling right now like he was at halftime," Knight said. "The leaders that we pick to lead us, those are guys with his voice, but also the voice of this team."

And the leaders led. Brown allowed just two pressures on Burrow's 34 dropbacks and opened up the longest run of the season on Perine's 15-yard bolt through Brown and left guard Dylan Fairchild that he finished off with a stiff-arm in the red zone to set up another touchdown.

"I had a message pregame," Brown said. "When we let our emotions roll, and we're celebrating with each other, and we're talking crap, and we're very in the moment, we're a hard team to beat. We came out really slowly. In the second half, it's who we are. The overall mentality was just much better."

And Chase reinforced it with halftime oratory.

"It was needed," Brown said.

The Bengals were saying all the right things. Brown talked about what a great player Hendrickson is and how much respect he has for him. Burrow said he liked getting hit by him (twice, but no sacks), and looked forward to seeing him again with no cameras.

But clearly Chase said it all in a locker room that was saying the true Bengals showed up in the second half.