Pregame Quick Hits | How To Stop A King? Old Teammate Johnathan Allen Has Plan

BALTIMORE _ With Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson out for Sunday's game here at M&T Bank Stadium, the Bengals know they're going to have to overthrow The King.

Derrick Henry, measuring a Gold Jacket 6-3, 252 -pounds, is as good as ever at age 32 and tearing it up in his 11th season.

Henry has been the answer in the last two games that Jackson has missed with an ankle injury. He leads the NFL with 130 carries and has the fourth-most yards and needs 111 to pass Hall-of-Famer Jerome Bettis into eighth on the all-time list.

The Bengals, who have allowed 155 per on the ground in the last three games, are looking to give Bettis another week in the slot. No one with Cincinnati knows Henry's game better than Bengals defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, his occasional blocking back at Alabama.

"His longevity is incredible," Allen said last week. "You have to dominate the line of scrimmage. Eleven hats to the ball. You have to completely dominate the line of scrimmage and get to him before he gets going."

Allen says Henry is, "exactly what you see on TV. Hard worker. All the intangibles you want, which is a complete dog."

The Bengals have kept him relatively in check over the years in the eight games they've faced him. He's hit them for 100 yards three times, including a 100-yarder last year, in addition to the 92-yarder on 15 carries in the Ravens' overtime win at Paycor Stadium.

But Henry's top game against them (122 yards for the Titans in 2023) is just 35th on his list. The Bengals famously stopped him in two games when Tennessee was a playoff team. In the Bengals' 2021 AFC Divisional, they held Henry to 62 yards on 20 carries, and they went back to Tennessee the next year in the regular season for the win in a game Henry had just 38 yards on 17 carries.