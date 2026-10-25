Pregame Quick Hits | How To Stop A King? Old Teammate Johnathan Allen Has Plan

BALTIMORE _ With Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson out for Sunday's game here at M&T Bank Stadium, the Bengals know they're going to have to overthrow The King.
Derrick Henry, measuring a Gold Jacket 6-3, 252 -pounds, is as good as ever at age 32 and tearing it up in his 11th season.
Henry has been the answer in the last two games that Jackson has missed with an ankle injury. He leads the NFL with 130 carries and has the fourth-most yards and needs 111 to pass Hall-of-Famer Jerome Bettis into eighth on the all-time list.
The Bengals, who have allowed 155 per on the ground in the last three games, are looking to give Bettis another week in the slot. No one with Cincinnati knows Henry's game better than Bengals defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, his occasional blocking back at Alabama.
"His longevity is incredible," Allen said last week. "You have to dominate the line of scrimmage. Eleven hats to the ball. You have to completely dominate the line of scrimmage and get to him before he gets going."
Allen says Henry is, "exactly what you see on TV. Hard worker. All the intangibles you want, which is a complete dog."
The Bengals have kept him relatively in check over the years in the eight games they've faced him. He's hit them for 100 yards three times, including a 100-yarder last year, in addition to the 92-yarder on 15 carries in the Ravens' overtime win at Paycor Stadium.
But Henry's top game against them (122 yards for the Titans in 2023) is just 35th on his list. The Bengals famously stopped him in two games when Tennessee was a playoff team. In the Bengals' 2021 AFC Divisional, they held Henry to 62 yards on 20 carries, and they went back to Tennessee the next year in the regular season for the win in a game Henry had just 38 yards on 17 carries.
Allen has the warning: "Most backs, if you let them get to the second level, it's going to be tough, especially Derrick Henry, who is 6-3, (250 pounds) and runs a 4.4. You have to really be consistent in your tackling and your assignment. You can't make one-on-one tackles all game."
Slants and Screens
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is 3-0 against Jackson backups. And that includes current Bengals practice squadder Josh Johnson. Lost in Burrow's Bengals record 525 passing yards against the Lamar-less Ravens at Paycor in 2021 is Johnson's 304 yards …
The Bengals beat Tyler Huntley, Sunday's starter, but they needed a historic playoff moment to do it in the 2022 Wild Card Game at Paycor.
Early in the fourth quarter, Huntley went to put the ball over the goal line to break a 17-17 tie. But linebacker Logan Wilson punched the ball out and defensive end Sam Hubbard went 98 yards with the fumble for the final score of the game …
Huntley hurt them more running (54 yards on nine carries) than passing (17 of 29 for 226 yards), but he did throw for two touchdowns and had an interception in a solid postseason effort on the road that is all the Ravens could have asked …
The Bengals' nicks at cornerback and tight end the past few weeks impacted head coach Zac Taylor’s inactive list …
Not on it were rookie tight end Jack Endries in the wake of Tanner Hudson’s season-ending injury. Also not on it again was Josh Newton with slot cornerback Jalen Davis on injured reserve …
That meant the Bengals had to go with nine defensive linemen, so edge Shemar Stewart and rookie tackle Landon Robinson were out …
Also out were backup Russ Yeast at safety, Myles Hinton at tackle and rookie Connor Lew at center …
Staring out from the Ravens game day program? No brainer. Former Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson in a two-point stance draped in purple. It's his first game against the club he played with the previous five seasons in a run that included an NFL sack title and Super Bowl appearance ....
See the best photos of player warm-ups before kickoff of the Ravens-Bengals game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.