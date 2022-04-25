Bengals Have A Road Map In Murky Draft After Back-to-Back Gold Rushes

But one thing we do know is that in the last two Aprils the Bengals have put together the greatest back-to-back drafts in franchise history. Two of the principal themes of both were selecting players from big schools who were considered team leaders by captaincy or their multiple seasons of experience.

Of the 17 players drafted in 2020 and 2021, a total of 13 players were from Power Five schools. And the four that weren't, Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson (52 starts), Appalachian State linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (55 games), Tulane defensive lineman Cam Sample (38 starts in 46 games) and East Carolina defensive tackle D'Ante Smith (30 starts in 33 games) played "a lot of ball," as Taylor likes to say.

"I think it's been a recipe for success, and it is something you always consider," Taylor said of the college captains.

"(Big schools) does not hurt because there's been a standard there. They've played in big games before, been a part of big moments. I think that really helped us this year. Now we've got a team of guys who have all been in those big moments so I don't have to reference it anymore. Players that fight on other playoff teams, players, that played for winning teams, it's always part of the equation. You want winners as part of your team."

Taylor's fourth draft coincides with the fourth draft since director of player personnel Duke Tobin re-shuffled his department. About six months before Taylor was hired, Tobin split up college and pro scouting when he made Steven Radicevic director of pro scouting and Mike Potts director of college scouting. The continuity of the same scouts in the same format working with the same head coach and coordinators has been a major strength.

"It's not my draft room. I sit where Duke tells me to sit," said Taylor, who works with a department he admires. "I think there are no egos, so you're able to have conversations that see both sides of the ball as it goes to a player. I think it's always productive conversations. I think it's always important to have everyone feel comfortable speaking their opinion and throwing scenarios out that maybe someone else hasn't thought of how they fit our team.

"They're always very productive conversations. You don't necessarily have to see in that moment eye to eye with somebody else on a prospect or the direction that we should go. It's just good healthy conversation. I've got a lot respect for all of the scouts we've got in there."