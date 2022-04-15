Bengals 2022 Mock Draft 5.0

I know, I know. The Bengals added three key pieces already this offseason on the offensive line. The idea of using a premium resource for a fourth seems unlikely. But Linderbaum might be too good to pass up. Load up on blocking talent and sort it out in training camp.

The Bengals have gone a long way toward rebuilding their offensive line this offseason with the Alex Cappa, Ted Karras, and La'el Collins acquisitions. That doesn't mean they should stop there, though. Linderbaum is widely regarded as one of the best overall players in this draft class but is being pushed down boards because he's viewed as a "center only" who is best suited in a zone scheme. He earned 80-plus PFF grades in three consecutive seasons at Iowa with 90.0-plus grades in each of the last two years. You're not going to find too many better football players available this late in the draft. His slide could open the door for the Bengals to solidify another spot on their offensive line (center) while kicking Karras over to left guard, where he played well for the Patriots in 2021.