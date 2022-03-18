Bengals 2022 Mock Draft 2.0

By signing interior offensive linemen Alex Cappa and Ted Karras early in the tampering period, Cincinnati freed themselves to look for more BPA at the back end of Round 1. To me, that could also mean defense, but with a couple of what I believe to be their top defensive targets at linebacker and corner off the board, they might still look to the offensive line once again.

For the Bengals, it comes down to the best lineman available, and Raimann has everything any team needs for a plug-and-play offensive tackle. He was exceptional at the Senior Bowl and ran a 5.05-second 40-yard dash at the combine with 30 bench-press reps. But more importantly, he was proficient throughout his college career. Despite growing up in Austria and moving to offensive tackle only midway through his college career, Raimann has enough skill to play right away and perhaps become a long-term answer at left tackle.

Analysis: Everyone who watched the Super Bowl — especially the second half — saw exactly where the Bengals were deficient in their championship quest. Seven sacks did plenty of damage, and the Bengals were manhandled in the interior. That was addressed in free agency. But another quality offensive lineman like Raimann could help bolster that unit and protect Joe Burrow for next decade.

