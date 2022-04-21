After Meets And Greets, Bengals' Scouts Welcome NFL Draft

Small world, right? Alex Sarkisian's college head coach, Bob Voigts, was the first assistant coach Paul Brown hired in Cleveland.

His grandson's job is to make his world small. Take one of his scouting trips during this last training camp. It consisted of flying into Minneapolis and then renting a car for a trip down Interstate 35 to Austin, Texas. Since his area encompasses the Big 12 (except West Virginia), the Big Ten West and all of Texas, it was a bountiful trip.

But by Wednesday, those reports furnished by the area scouts in August had been long ago digested in personnel meetings with ownership that took place back in December just as the Super Bowl run was taking off and were reviewed by the coaches heading into the March combine just a week or so after the big game.

So what Sarkisian and the rest of the area scouts offered Wednesday were updates. From all-star games, the combine, pro days, interviews. Then a discussion from all corners of the draft room ensued before a grade was given.

"At this point," Sarkisian says, "it's all pretty conversational. It's pretty informal and it should be because, we're what? A week away. We know all these guys and what to know about them. We've been talking about them for a long time and we're just shoring it up."

While Sarkisian gave his view, the rest of the draft room could look at laptops that had the entire data base of the Bengals draft work for this year complete with video clips and evaluations by scouts and coaches. Participants also had at their disposal notebooks, iPads and printouts from scouting services.

Sarkisian still has his notes from the games he scouted with the help of a form created by Tyler Gross, the club's application developer.