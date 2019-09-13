Week In Review: Bengals Ready For Home Opener
The Bengals host the San Francisco 49ers in their 2019 home opener. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET. The Bengals are introducing numerous features designed to enhance the gameday experience at Paul Brown Stadium, including a revamped guest services approach, a street team that interacts with fans and additional elements in the Jungle Zone.
Green Begins Rehab
Wide receiver A.J. Green talked to the media for the first time since the injury before Wednesday's practice and ready to begin his rehab. Although he has yet to appear in 2019, he's still just as important to the Bengals even though no one knows when his injured ankle is going to heal well enough for him to play.
Matchup Of The Game: Bengals O-Line Emerges With Fight
Take your pick and you won't go wrong here with any matchup inside Sunday's intriguing Paul Brown Stadium opener pitting the Bengals vs. the 49ers. The lines are a classic matchup. The Bengals' scrappy and surprising offensive line down to its third left tackle and adjusting to a new center against a 49ers line that is one of the NFL's best.
Taylor-Made Takes: That's Why You Don't Look at Stats
Bengals.com Senior Writer Geoff Hobson gets reaction from head coach Zac Taylor on last week's opener in Seattle and this week's Paul Brown Stadium opener against the 49ers. Among the topics discussed were the team's new look offense, the energy on defense and the main differences between the 49ers from last year to this season.
Bengals Booth Podcast: Let's Get It Started
In the latest Bengals Booth Podcast, broadcasters Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham analyze the Week 1 game at Seattle. The duo reviews some of the positive takeaways and look ahead to Sunday's game. Plus, Hoard interviews center Trey Hopkins one-on-one discussing his play at Seattle and how the offense handled the crowd noise.
