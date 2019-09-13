Matchup Of The Game: Bengals O-Line Emerges With Fight (Take A Bow Andre)

In that building, on 51 pass attempts, against Clowney? Strong. And they helped Smith. Quarterback Andy Dalton got rid of the ball quicker than any QB in the league last Sunday, so it wasn't all pure drop-back passes. And maybe between five to 10 or so of those passes were run-pass options (RPOS), which they consider runs and not passes.

"The greatest thing that Zac and coming from this system and you see some of these successful offenses, that's what they do well," Whitworth says. "They have you a little on your heels whether or not it's an opportunity to get after the quarterback or not all the time … When you know you need to help a guy, when you know he's moving to a new spot, you have to be friendly where you put the quarterback, how you call plays and realize it's not always about the arrogance of our guys can block these guys. It's what best for the success of the team.

"But you know, Andre has been through some great times, time, and knows how to play the game, too."

Which is why offensive line coach Jim Turner can't say enough about Smith.

"Love him," Turner says. "Big. Smart. Tough."

During previous regimes the Bengals were never known for giving their tackles a lot of help, but that's changed in this new offense as outlined by coordinator Brian Callahan.

"There are so many good pass rushers in the NFL. We're always going to have to help," Callahan says. "To ask a tackle to go out there and block one-on-one for 70 plays is not realistic. The rate of success is not going to be good over the course of time. We're going to help. We screened, we chipped, we play-actioned. We did all the things you do to help a tackle. I think it worked pretty well. He was comfortable when he had to go one on one and when he did, he won, he kept the pocket clean for Andy most of the time. A couple got away at the end when they knew we were throwing the ball down the field. That happens, but I think you're always looking to help the offensive line. Most teams are. To sit there and drop back 50 times and play the way those guys did against a good pass rush team was admirable."

Now, they have to do it again. They've got the signature performance to hang their hat on for the rest of the year. It's a New Dey for even a guy like Smith that's been around.