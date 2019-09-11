Bengals Enhance Fan Experience At Paul Brown Stadium

The Official Bengals App features a redesigned gameday section with easy to access information about the game, including tickets, traffic, parking, clear bag policy and information on the match-up. Fans can get accurate directions to the stadium and surrounding parking lots and garages through the Bengals app or by downloading the Waze app.

Paul Brown Stadium completed the second of a three-year upgrade to the in-bowl sound system. This year's project entailed the installation of approximately 120 speakers on the lower level and 70 new speakers on the canopy level with additional 21" subwoofers on each side of the canopy level.

BENGALS GAMES RANK BEST VALUE IN NFL

The Bengals provide the best value for fans according to Team Marketing Report's Fan Cost Index, which calculates what a family of four would typically pay to attend an NFL game. The report compares prices for all 32 NFL teams looking at the average price of four tickets combined with four sodas, four hot dogs, two beers and two souvenir caps, plus a parking spot.

"Providing great value to our fans who attend games at Paul Brown Stadium is a top priority," said Duane Haring, Bengals Director of Ticket Sales and Service. "Having the lowest Fan Cost Index in the NFL is one of many items that really highlight the emphasis we as an organization have placed on our fans."