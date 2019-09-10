Bengals Sign LB Reynolds, Waive DE Willis

Reynolds (6-1, 228), a seventh-year player out of the University of Virginia, was originally a college free agent signee of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2013. He has spent time with the Jaguars (2013-15), Chicago Bears ('15), Atlanta Falcons ('16-17) and Philadelphia Eagles ('18). He was with the San Francisco 49ers this preseason, but was released on final cuts. Reynolds has played in 84 career games (seven starts), and has 81 tackles and two fumble recoveries.