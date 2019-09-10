Bengals Sign LB Reynolds, Waive DE Willis

The Bengals today signed free agent LB LaRoy Reynolds and waived DE Jordan Willis.
Reynolds (6-1, 228), a seventh-year player out of the University of Virginia, was originally a college free agent signee of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2013. He has spent time with the Jaguars (2013-15), Chicago Bears ('15), Atlanta Falcons ('16-17) and Philadelphia Eagles ('18). He was with the San Francisco 49ers this preseason, but was released on final cuts. Reynolds has played in 84 career games (seven starts), and has 81 tackles and two fumble recoveries.
Willis, a third-year player, saw action in 32 games with the Bengals since joining the team as a third-round draft pick in 2017.