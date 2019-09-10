Bengals Sign LB Reynolds, Waive DE Willis

Sep 10, 2019 at 04:14 PM
180917-Bengals-helmet (AP)
Aaron M. Sprecher/AP Photos

The Bengals today signed free agent LB LaRoy Reynolds and waived DE Jordan Willis.

Reynolds (6-1, 228), a seventh-year player out of the University of Virginia, was originally a college free agent signee of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2013. He has spent time with the Jaguars (2013-15), Chicago Bears ('15), Atlanta Falcons ('16-17) and Philadelphia Eagles ('18). He was with the San Francisco 49ers this preseason, but was released on final cuts. Reynolds has played in 84 career games (seven starts), and has 81 tackles and two fumble recoveries.

Willis, a third-year player, saw action in 32 games with the Bengals since joining the team as a third-round draft pick in 2017.

Related Content

news

Quick Hits: Noises Off; Jonah Encouraged, Tee Questionable; Stanley Morgan Goes Home With Early Bengals Memory; Andy Dalton Again

For all those trivia nuts, when the Bengals practiced Friday for the first time ever in the sprawling IEL indoor facility to prep for Sunday's game (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Channel 12) at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, they worked to AC/DC's "Thunderstruck," as head coach Zac Taylor ironed out any noise issues with communication.

news

Five things to watch: Bengals at Saints

The Bengals play their fourth road game in a five-week stretch on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. The game airs on CBS. Here are five things to watch:

news

Fast And Furious: How Bengals' Trey Hendrickson Returns To New Orleans Inspiring His Mates As One of Decade's Top Sackers

If you want to know how Trey Hendrickson became one of the 2020s top sackers, ask his teammates and coaches during Saints week.

news

Bengals Notebook: Media Member Jeremy Hill Backing His LSU Bengals; Can't Box Vonn Bell; Injury Update

Barging into this Tiger Tale of an LSU-Bengals-Saints reunion in New Orleans Sunday (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) is the man who made possible Cincinnati's win during its last trip to Bourbon Street that was utterly necessary in a playoff run. Hint. He's now an LSU broadcaster.

Advertising