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Preseason dates, times set

Apr 02, 2009 at 07:38 AM

Dates and kickoff times have been set for the Bengals 2009 preseason schedule (opponents and game weekends had been released earlier this week).

The complete 2009 preseason schedule, with home games in CAPS (all times are Eastern):

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Friday, Aug 14, at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

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Thursday, Aug. 20, at New England, 7:30 p.m.

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Thursday, Aug. 27, ST. LOUIS, 7:30 p.m.

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Thursday, Sept. 3, INDIANAPOLIS, 7:30 p.m.

Dates and kickoff times for the Bengals regular season schedule will be announced by the NFL later this month. Cincinnati's regular season opponents for 2009 are already established:

Home: Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans.

Away: Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Oakland Raiders, San Diego Chargers, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets.

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