Bengals Player Moves - July 25, 2022

Jul 25, 2022 at 05:10 PM
Roster Update Graphic 2022

The Bengals today signed three free agents — DT Domenique Davis, DE Raymond Johnson III and LB Tegray Scales.

Davis (6-2, 326), a first-year player out of the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, originally signed with the N.Y. Jets as a college free agent in 2020. He was not with an NFL team during the 2020 or '21 regular seasons, but played with the Houston Gamblers of the USFL earlier this year. In 10 games with the Gamblers, he recorded 57 tackles, including 3.5 sacks.

Johnson (6-3, 264), a second-year player out of Georgia Southern University, originally was a college free agent signee of the N.Y. Giants in 2021. He played in 15 games as a rookie and had four tackles, including one sack.

Scales (6-1, 233), a second-year player out of Indiana University, originally signed as a college free agent with the L.A. Rams in 2018. He later spent time on the Indianapolis Colts' practice squad in '18, as well as on the practice squads of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Pittsburgh Steelers in '20. He also spent a brief stint on the Bengals' practice squad last season. He has played in five career NFL games — all with the Steelers (four in 2020, one in '21). Scales is from Cincinnati and attended Colerain High School.

Related Content

news

Mike Orlando of McNicholas High School Wins Paul Brown Coaching Award

news

Bengals Player Moves

news

Bengals Announce 2022 Ring of Honor Class

news

Cincinnati Bengals Announce Partnership with Betfred

news

Bengals Announce 2022 Training Camp Schedule

news

Bengals Ring of Honor Game Set for Thursday Night Football

news

New Kickoff Time For Bengals-Rams Preseason Game

news

Bengals Sign Zach Carter

news

2022 Preseason Schedule Finalized

news

Bengals Sign Two Draft Picks

The Bengals today signed two draft picks -- CB Cam Taylor-Britt and DE Jeff Gunter.

news

Bengals Sign Tycen Anderson

Advertising