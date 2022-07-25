Bengals Player Moves - July 25, 2022

The Bengals today signed three free agents — DT Domenique Davis, DE Raymond Johnson III and LB Tegray Scales.

Davis (6-2, 326), a first-year player out of the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, originally signed with the N.Y. Jets as a college free agent in 2020. He was not with an NFL team during the 2020 or '21 regular seasons, but played with the Houston Gamblers of the USFL earlier this year. In 10 games with the Gamblers, he recorded 57 tackles, including 3.5 sacks.

Johnson (6-3, 264), a second-year player out of Georgia Southern University, originally was a college free agent signee of the N.Y. Giants in 2021. He played in 15 games as a rookie and had four tackles, including one sack.