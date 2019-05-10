Notebook: Wren Finds Nest; Taylor's No. 36; Rodney Eyes Camp; Trayveon's Travels

QB CORNER: Taylor had good things to say about his two rookie quarterbacks when it came to fourth-rounder Ryan Finley's comportment and free agent Jake Dolegala's big arm. Dolegala, a 6-7 flamethrower who ended up at Central Connecticut after a devastating injury his senior year of high school in the Buffalo area, thought he'd end up anywhere from the fourth round to priority free agent.

Not the end of the world when he didn't get a call. He was able to call his shot after visits to the Bengals, Jets, Giants, Bills and Browns and after the draft he was also talking to the Eagles and Vikings. The hometown Bills would have been nice, but Dolegala says they had two quarterbacks each with two years left on their deals.

That's why it's nice to have a choice. Plus, while the other teams were hesitating, the Bengals came with a solid offer. It didn't hurt that one of the Bengals coaches that spent the most time with him, quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt, was a long-time Bills player.

"It's an even playing field now," Dolegala said. "Obviously the guys that get drafted have a little more up front, but it will all work out in the wash. I think here I have the best opportunity to rise up the ladder as quickly as possible. (A new coaching staff) is a great opportunity. We're basically all learning together."

RODNEY EYES CAMP: Sixth-round pick Rodney Anderson, the running back from Oklahoma rehabbing an ACL tear, is shooting to be on the field for the start of training camp at the end of July. That would be ten months after surgery. Here's another guy that looks the part at 6-0 224 pounds. He played at Katy High School just outside Houston and graduated nearly a decade after Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton and remembers going to a camp where Dalton was helping out while he was in high school.

But don't ask him anything else.

"I don't know. Probably," said Anderson when asked if he got an autograph or caught a ball from Dalton. "I don't remember."