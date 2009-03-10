Kuhn visits

11:20 a.m.
The Bengals confirmed a Tuesday free-agent visit from Packers fullback John Kuhn, but they appear to be going cautiously because of his restricted status. The 6-0, 250-pound Kuhn earned a rep as a solid special-teamer and good blocking back the past two seasons while splitting time in Green Bay with the receiving-oriented Korey Hall.
"He had a good visit. There is mutual interest," said Kevin Gold, Kuhn's Harrisburg, Pa.-based agent. "The dilemma teams face is that they need to make an offer that's good enough so the other team won't match."
Kuhn put up big-time numbers running the ball at Shippensburg State, where some of his 27 school records came on 4,685 yards for a 5.1 average and 53 touchdowns. He signed out of school with the Steelers as a free agent and played nine games for them in 2006.
Kuhn got a lot of work blocking in the Packers zone-oriented run game. Last week the Bengals hosted another NFC fullback that is restricted, the Vikings' Naufahu Tahi, a player the Bengals signed as a rookie free agent out of BYU in 2006. Coming out of the first week of free agency putting about $15 million on their salary cap, the Bengals look to be taking a timeout before deciding if they can put together an offer that won't get matched for either one.
But with transplanted tight end Daniel Coats the only fullback on the roster, filling the position is now on the front burner.