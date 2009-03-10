Kuhn visits

11:20 a.m.

The Bengals confirmed a Tuesday free-agent visit from Packers fullback John Kuhn, but they appear to be going cautiously because of his restricted status. The 6-0, 250-pound Kuhn earned a rep as a solid special-teamer and good blocking back the past two seasons while splitting time in Green Bay with the receiving-oriented Korey Hall.

"He had a good visit. There is mutual interest," said Kevin Gold, Kuhn's Harrisburg, Pa.-based agent. "The dilemma teams face is that they need to make an offer that's good enough so the other team won't match."

Kuhn put up big-time numbers running the ball at Shippensburg State, where some of his 27 school records came on 4,685 yards for a 5.1 average and 53 touchdowns. He signed out of school with the Steelers as a free agent and played nine games for them in 2006.

Kuhn got a lot of work blocking in the Packers zone-oriented run game. Last week the Bengals hosted another NFC fullback that is restricted, the Vikings' Naufahu Tahi, a player the Bengals signed as a rookie free agent out of BYU in 2006. Coming out of the first week of free agency putting about $15 million on their salary cap, the Bengals look to be taking a timeout before deciding if they can put together an offer that won't get matched for either one.