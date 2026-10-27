Joe Burrow Nominated for FedEx Air & Ground Players of Week 7

Burrow completed 22-of-30 passes for 292 yards and four touchdowns in the 35-14 win over the Ravens. Burrow had a remarkable second half, completed 16-of-18 passes for 249 yards and four scores in the final 30 minutes. He is the only quarterback in the NFL so far this season to throw four touchdowns in one half.

Sunday's game comes right after Burrow tossed four touchdowns in Week 5 against Miami, marking the third time in his career in which he had four or more touchdowns in consecutive games. He joins Rams QB Matthew Stafford as the only quarterbacks in the last five seasons to have at least four passing touchdowns without an interceptions in consecutive games.

"We were unbelievable in the second half," Burrow said after the game. "It doesn't have to be like that, but it was what was required today, and we made it happen. [We made] some big-time plays in the second half that we really needed, and we went and made it happen."