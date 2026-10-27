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Joe Burrow Nominated for FedEx Air & Ground Players of Week 7

Oct 27, 2026 at 03:00 PM
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Michael Hull

Digital Coordinator

Bengals QB Joe Burrow has been nominated for FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week for Week 7, the NFL announced Monday.

Burrow completed 22-of-30 passes for 292 yards and four touchdowns in the 35-14 win over the Ravens. Burrow had a remarkable second half, completed 16-of-18 passes for 249 yards and four scores in the final 30 minutes. He is the only quarterback in the NFL so far this season to throw four touchdowns in one half.

Sunday's game comes right after Burrow tossed four touchdowns in Week 5 against Miami, marking the third time in his career in which he had four or more touchdowns in consecutive games. He joins Rams QB Matthew Stafford as the only quarterbacks in the last five seasons to have at least four passing touchdowns without an interceptions in consecutive games.

"We were unbelievable in the second half," Burrow said after the game. "It doesn't have to be like that, but it was what was required today, and we made it happen. [We made] some big-time plays in the second half that we really needed, and we went and made it happen."

Burrow has now thrown 15 touchdown passes this season, the most through the first six games of any season in his career.

joe burrow fedex wk 7 ravens 102726

FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week Voting

Vote for QB Joe Burrow as FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week for his performance in Week 7.

VOTE HERE MORE INFORMATION

This is the third year of the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Awards' new format, which allows wide receivers and tight ends to be eligible for the award each week and at the end of the season. Burrow is seeking his first win of 2026 after receiving the honor in Week 16 last year.

Voting opened Monday and will close Wednesday at 3 p.m. Fans can vote at NFL.com/FedEx, on X via the official NFL account or on the NFL mobile app.

This year, FedEx is teaming up with Feeding America: Each week, $2,000 donations will be made in the name of the winning players ($4,000 total) to Feeding America to help combat food insecurity across the country. Since the start of the FedEx Air & Ground program, FedEx has donated nearly $3 million to different nonprofit organizations.

Victory Monday: Bengals Notch AFC North Win In Baltimore | TOP SHOTS

View the top photos from the Bengals' Week 7 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

The line of scrimmage during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.
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The line of scrimmage during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow before Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow before Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
CB DJ Turner II ahead of Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.
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CB DJ Turner II ahead of Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
CB Dax Hill, CB DJ Turner II, S Bryan Cook and DT Dexter Lawrence II go out for the coin toss ahead of Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.
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CB Dax Hill, CB DJ Turner II, S Bryan Cook and DT Dexter Lawrence II go out for the coin toss ahead of Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
DE Cashius Howell receives a game ball after Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.
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DE Cashius Howell receives a game ball after Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
RB Samaje Perine scores a touchdown during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.
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RB Samaje Perine scores a touchdown during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Tee Higgins catches a pass during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.
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WR Tee Higgins catches a pass during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Tee Higgins makes a catch during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.
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WR Tee Higgins makes a catch during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
TE Mike Gesicki scores a touchdown during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.
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TE Mike Gesicki scores a touchdown during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
S Bryan Cook during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.
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S Bryan Cook during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow looks to throw during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow looks to throw during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Tee Higgins catches a pass during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.
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WR Tee Higgins catches a pass during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
G Dalton Risner and QB Joe Burrow during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.
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G Dalton Risner and QB Joe Burrow during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Tee Higgins runs after the catch during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.
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WR Tee Higgins runs after the catch during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
K Evan McPherson during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.
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K Evan McPherson during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
WR Dohnte Meyers returns a punt during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.
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WR Dohnte Meyers returns a punt during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow throws a pass during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow throws a pass during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
LB Demetrius Knight Jr. intercepts a pass during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.
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LB Demetrius Knight Jr. intercepts a pass during Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow after Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow after Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Ryan Meyer/Bengals
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