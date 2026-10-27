Joe Burrow Nominated for FedEx Air & Ground Players of Week 7

Bengals QB Joe Burrow has been nominated for FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week for Week 7, the NFL announced Monday.
Burrow completed 22-of-30 passes for 292 yards and four touchdowns in the 35-14 win over the Ravens. Burrow had a remarkable second half, completed 16-of-18 passes for 249 yards and four scores in the final 30 minutes. He is the only quarterback in the NFL so far this season to throw four touchdowns in one half.
Sunday's game comes right after Burrow tossed four touchdowns in Week 5 against Miami, marking the third time in his career in which he had four or more touchdowns in consecutive games. He joins Rams QB Matthew Stafford as the only quarterbacks in the last five seasons to have at least four passing touchdowns without an interceptions in consecutive games.
"We were unbelievable in the second half," Burrow said after the game. "It doesn't have to be like that, but it was what was required today, and we made it happen. [We made] some big-time plays in the second half that we really needed, and we went and made it happen."
Burrow has now thrown 15 touchdown passes this season, the most through the first six games of any season in his career.
FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week Voting
Vote for QB Joe Burrow as FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week for his performance in Week 7.
This is the third year of the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Awards' new format, which allows wide receivers and tight ends to be eligible for the award each week and at the end of the season. Burrow is seeking his first win of 2026 after receiving the honor in Week 16 last year.
Voting opened Monday and will close Wednesday at 3 p.m. Fans can vote at NFL.com/FedEx, on X via the official NFL account or on the NFL mobile app.
This year, FedEx is teaming up with Feeding America: Each week, $2,000 donations will be made in the name of the winning players ($4,000 total) to Feeding America to help combat food insecurity across the country. Since the start of the FedEx Air & Ground program, FedEx has donated nearly $3 million to different nonprofit organizations.
View the top photos from the Bengals' Week 7 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.