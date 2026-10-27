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Scouting Report Week 8: Bengals Look To Continue Winning Streak Against Titans

Oct 27, 2026 at 02:00 PM
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Michael Hull

Digital Coordinator

After a big divisional win in Baltimore over the Ravens in Week 7, the Bengals return to Paycor Stadium to face the Tennessee Titans in Week 8. The Titans sit at 1-6 on the year and are coming off a close 27-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns in the first year of HC Robert Saleh.

Previewing the Titans Offense

The Titans rank 31st in points per game (15.4) and 32nd in yards per game (248.6) so far this season. However, they are coming off their two highest-scoring performances of the season, scoring 26 in a win over the Colts in Week 6 and 24 in a loss to the Browns in Week 7.

RB Tony Pollard's success has directly correlated to the team's overall increase in production. After rushing for a then season-high 76 yards in the win over Indianapolis, Pollard exploded for 129 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries against the Browns last week. He had 60 yards on the team's opening drive, capping it off with a 36-yard rushing score. Per NFL NextGenStats, Pollard forced a season-high eight missed tackles and had 120 yards after contact. His 4.8 yards after contact per carry was the 10th-most by a running back this season (min. 15 carries).

On the year, Pollard ranks ninth in rushing yards (478) and is tied for ninth with 11 explosive runs (runs of 10+ yards). The Bengals defense is coming off a game in which it limited Ravens RB Derrick Henry to 45 yards on 2.6 yards per carry.

Through the air, second-year QB Cam Ward ranks 22nd in passing yards this season (1,179). Per NGS, Ward has struggled to push the ball downfield. He has averaged 5.7 yards per attempt, which ranks 32nd among 33 eligible quarterbacks, and has posted a 10.4% explosive play rate, ranking 28th.

The 2025 first overall pick has been pressured on 35.5% of his dropbacks this season, the 15th-highest percentage among eligible passers. The Bengals defense is tied for seventh in pressure rate, pressuring opposing quarterbacks on 39.1% of their dropbacks.

Tennessee selected Ohio State WR Carnell Tate with the fourth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Tate currently ranks in the top 25 among pass catchers in targets (51), receptions (34) and yards (413) so far this season. Tate has served as the primary field-stretcher in the offense, averaging 11.8 air yards per target.

The offense's second-leading receiver, Wan'Dale Robinson, has received most of his work closer to the line of scrimmage, averaging 5.9 air yards per target on 43 targets and 29 receptions. Robinson has recorded a reception in 49 straight games, per the team's website.

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Previewing the Titans Defense

The Tennessee defense ranks 15th in points allowed per game (22.3) and 26th in yards per game (364.1).

The Titans have faced the most rushing attempts in the NFL this season (220) and have allowed 4.2 yards per attempt, tied for the 12th most. Meanwhile, they also have allowed the ninth-most passing yards per game (233). In Week 7, the Browns racked up 183 rushing yards, and QB Deshaun Watson threw for 308 yards.

Rookie LB Anthony Hill Jr. has had a productive start to his first season, ranking fifth in the NFL with 68 tackles. His 32 stops (tackles that result in a successful play for the defense) rank 10th.

DT Jeffery Simmons has again been one of the most productive interior defenders in the league. He leads all defensive tackles with 28 quarterback pressures and is tied with Dexter Lawrence II for the second-most sacks at the position (four).

The Titans have forced five turnovers in the last two games: They forced three in their Week 6 win over the Colts and had an interception and a fumble recovery against the Browns. Per the team's website, it is the first time since 2024 the Titans have forced multiple turnovers in consecutive games. CB Cor'Dale Flott became the first Titan defender to record an interception in back-to-back games since 2022.

Check out the Bengals 2026 Schedule.

Best of Bengals-Titans | THROWBACK PHOTOS

View the best photos from Bengals-Titans matchups of years past

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrates his game-winning field goal against the Tennessee Titans with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) after an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Cincinnati Bengals won 19-16.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
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Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrates his game-winning field goal against the Tennessee Titans with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) after an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Cincinnati Bengals won 19-16.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/AP Photos
Tennessee Titans cornerback Tye Smith, left, and Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Darqueze Dennard, right, exchange words in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)
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Tennessee Titans cornerback Tye Smith, left, and Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Darqueze Dennard, right, exchange words in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

James Kenney
Cincinnati Bengals receiver Chad Johnson (85) catches a touchdown pass against Tennessee Titans defender Nick Harper (20) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2007, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)
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Cincinnati Bengals receiver Chad Johnson (85) catches a touchdown pass against Tennessee Titans defender Nick Harper (20) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2007, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)

Tom Uhlman/2007 AP
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) leaps for a first down against Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Jayon Brown (55) during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) leaps for a first down against Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Jayon Brown (55) during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Mark Zaleski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson scrambles out of the pocket and out of the grasp of a Houston Oiler defender during the fourth quarter of the Bengals' 27-6 victory in Cincinnati, Sept. 13, 1982. Anderson passed for 354 yards during the game, including two touchdowns. He also ran for another touchdown. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)
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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson scrambles out of the pocket and out of the grasp of a Houston Oiler defender during the fourth quarter of the Bengals' 27-6 victory in Cincinnati, Sept. 13, 1982. Anderson passed for 354 yards during the game, including two touchdowns. He also ran for another touchdown. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)

Ed Reinke
Cornerback Mike Hilton intercepts a Ryan Tannehill pass during the third quarter of the AFC Divisional Round.
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Cornerback Mike Hilton intercepts a Ryan Tannehill pass during the third quarter of the AFC Divisional Round.

Bengals Archive
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) pushes off Tennessee Titans safety Bernard Pollard in the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2013, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) pushes off Tennessee Titans safety Bernard Pollard in the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2013, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)

Tom Uhlman
WR Tee Higgins celebrates a second-quarter touchdown against the Titans in Nashville, Sunday, December 15, 2024.
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WR Tee Higgins celebrates a second-quarter touchdown against the Titans in Nashville, Sunday, December 15, 2024.

Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati tight end Bob Trumpy (84) and Houston's Ken Houston (29) fight for a high pass from Bengals quarterback Sam Wyche in the second quarter of the game on Sunday, Dec. 13, 1970 in the Houston Astrodome. (AP Photo/EFK)
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Cincinnati tight end Bob Trumpy (84) and Houston's Ken Houston (29) fight for a high pass from Bengals quarterback Sam Wyche in the second quarter of the game on Sunday, Dec. 13, 1970 in the Houston Astrodome. (AP Photo/EFK)

Ed Kolenovsky/AP1970
LB Germaine Pratt during the Bengals-Titans game in Week 4 of the 2023 season on Sunday, October 1, 2023.
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LB Germaine Pratt during the Bengals-Titans game in Week 4 of the 2023 season on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Bengals Archive
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jerome Simpson (89) celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a 15-yard pass play against the Tennessee Titans in the third quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2011, in Nashville, Tenn. At right is Tennessee Titans safety Jordan Babineaux (26). (AP Photo/Frederick Breedon)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jerome Simpson (89) celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a 15-yard pass play against the Tennessee Titans in the third quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2011, in Nashville, Tenn. At right is Tennessee Titans safety Jordan Babineaux (26). (AP Photo/Frederick Breedon)

Frederick Breedon/AP2011
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Colin Cochart (81) catches a one-yard pass for a touchdown as he is defended by Tennessee Titans players Cortland Finnegan (31) and Will Witherspoon (92) in the second quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2011, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Joe Howell)
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Cincinnati Bengals tight end Colin Cochart (81) catches a one-yard pass for a touchdown as he is defended by Tennessee Titans players Cortland Finnegan (31) and Will Witherspoon (92) in the second quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2011, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Joe Howell)

Joe Howell/AP2011
DE Sam Hubbard catches a touchdown against the Titans in Nashville, Sunday, December 15, 2024.
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DE Sam Hubbard catches a touchdown against the Titans in Nashville, Sunday, December 15, 2024.

Peter Joneleit
Cincinnati Bengals' Glenn Holt, left, and Tennessee Titans' Cortland Finnegan (31) grab each other's jerseys during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2008, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)
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Cincinnati Bengals' Glenn Holt, left, and Tennessee Titans' Cortland Finnegan (31) grab each other's jerseys during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2008, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

Al Behrman/2008 AP
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) runs against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) runs against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andre Caldwell (87) catches a five-yard touchdown pass as he is defended by Tennessee Titans linebacker Akeem Ayers (56) in the third quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2011, in Nashville, Tenn. The Bengals beat the Titans 24-17. (AP Photo/Joe Howell)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andre Caldwell (87) catches a five-yard touchdown pass as he is defended by Tennessee Titans linebacker Akeem Ayers (56) in the third quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2011, in Nashville, Tenn. The Bengals beat the Titans 24-17. (AP Photo/Joe Howell)

Joe Howell/AP2011
QB Joe Burrow with WRs Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins against the Titans in Nashville, Sunday, December 15, 2024.
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QB Joe Burrow with WRs Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins against the Titans in Nashville, Sunday, December 15, 2024.

Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones (24) breaks up a pass intended for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nate Washington (85) in the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2013, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Keating)
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Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones (24) breaks up a pass intended for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nate Washington (85) in the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2013, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Keating)

Michael Keating
LB Logan Wilson goes against RB Derrick Henry during the Bengals-Titans game in Week 4 of the 2023 season on Sunday, October 1, 2023.
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LB Logan Wilson goes against RB Derrick Henry during the Bengals-Titans game in Week 4 of the 2023 season on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Bengals Archive
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) dives into the end zone for a touchdown past Tennessee Titans free safety Michael Griffin (33) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) dives into the end zone for a touchdown past Tennessee Titans free safety Michael Griffin (33) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Brandon LaFell (11) celebrates with Joe Mixon (28) after LaFell caught a 37-yard touchdown pass against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Brandon LaFell (11) celebrates with Joe Mixon (28) after LaFell caught a 37-yard touchdown pass against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Mark Zaleski
WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a catch against the Titans in Nashville, Sunday, December 15, 2024.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a catch against the Titans in Nashville, Sunday, December 15, 2024.

Peter Joneleit
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) runs against Tennessee Titans cornerback Jason McCourty after catching a pass in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) runs against Tennessee Titans cornerback Jason McCourty after catching a pass in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings
Safety Vonn Bell celebrates after making a sack against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Round.
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Safety Vonn Bell celebrates after making a sack against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Round.

Bengals Archive
TE Mike Gesicki celebrates a first-down catch against the Titans in Nashville, Sunday, December 15, 2024.
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TE Mike Gesicki celebrates a first-down catch against the Titans in Nashville, Sunday, December 15, 2024.

Ryan Meyer
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