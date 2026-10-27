Scouting Report Week 8: Bengals Look To Continue Winning Streak Against Titans

After a big divisional win in Baltimore over the Ravens in Week 7, the Bengals return to Paycor Stadium to face the Tennessee Titans in Week 8. The Titans sit at 1-6 on the year and are coming off a close 27-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns in the first year of HC Robert Saleh.
Previewing the Titans Offense
The Titans rank 31st in points per game (15.4) and 32nd in yards per game (248.6) so far this season. However, they are coming off their two highest-scoring performances of the season, scoring 26 in a win over the Colts in Week 6 and 24 in a loss to the Browns in Week 7.
RB Tony Pollard's success has directly correlated to the team's overall increase in production. After rushing for a then season-high 76 yards in the win over Indianapolis, Pollard exploded for 129 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries against the Browns last week. He had 60 yards on the team's opening drive, capping it off with a 36-yard rushing score. Per NFL NextGenStats, Pollard forced a season-high eight missed tackles and had 120 yards after contact. His 4.8 yards after contact per carry was the 10th-most by a running back this season (min. 15 carries).
On the year, Pollard ranks ninth in rushing yards (478) and is tied for ninth with 11 explosive runs (runs of 10+ yards). The Bengals defense is coming off a game in which it limited Ravens RB Derrick Henry to 45 yards on 2.6 yards per carry.
Through the air, second-year QB Cam Ward ranks 22nd in passing yards this season (1,179). Per NGS, Ward has struggled to push the ball downfield. He has averaged 5.7 yards per attempt, which ranks 32nd among 33 eligible quarterbacks, and has posted a 10.4% explosive play rate, ranking 28th.
The 2025 first overall pick has been pressured on 35.5% of his dropbacks this season, the 15th-highest percentage among eligible passers. The Bengals defense is tied for seventh in pressure rate, pressuring opposing quarterbacks on 39.1% of their dropbacks.
Tennessee selected Ohio State WR Carnell Tate with the fourth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Tate currently ranks in the top 25 among pass catchers in targets (51), receptions (34) and yards (413) so far this season. Tate has served as the primary field-stretcher in the offense, averaging 11.8 air yards per target.
The offense's second-leading receiver, Wan'Dale Robinson, has received most of his work closer to the line of scrimmage, averaging 5.9 air yards per target on 43 targets and 29 receptions. Robinson has recorded a reception in 49 straight games, per the team's website.
2026 Ring of Honor
Help us honor 2026 Ring of Honor inductees James Brooks and Bob Trumpy at halftime against the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 1!
Previewing the Titans Defense
The Tennessee defense ranks 15th in points allowed per game (22.3) and 26th in yards per game (364.1).
The Titans have faced the most rushing attempts in the NFL this season (220) and have allowed 4.2 yards per attempt, tied for the 12th most. Meanwhile, they also have allowed the ninth-most passing yards per game (233). In Week 7, the Browns racked up 183 rushing yards, and QB Deshaun Watson threw for 308 yards.
Rookie LB Anthony Hill Jr. has had a productive start to his first season, ranking fifth in the NFL with 68 tackles. His 32 stops (tackles that result in a successful play for the defense) rank 10th.
DT Jeffery Simmons has again been one of the most productive interior defenders in the league. He leads all defensive tackles with 28 quarterback pressures and is tied with Dexter Lawrence II for the second-most sacks at the position (four).
The Titans have forced five turnovers in the last two games: They forced three in their Week 6 win over the Colts and had an interception and a fumble recovery against the Browns. Per the team's website, it is the first time since 2024 the Titans have forced multiple turnovers in consecutive games. CB Cor'Dale Flott became the first Titan defender to record an interception in back-to-back games since 2022.
View the best photos from Bengals-Titans matchups of years past