Scouting Report Week 8: Bengals Look To Continue Winning Streak Against Titans

Previewing the Titans Offense

The Titans rank 31st in points per game (15.4) and 32nd in yards per game (248.6) so far this season. However, they are coming off their two highest-scoring performances of the season, scoring 26 in a win over the Colts in Week 6 and 24 in a loss to the Browns in Week 7.

RB Tony Pollard's success has directly correlated to the team's overall increase in production. After rushing for a then season-high 76 yards in the win over Indianapolis, Pollard exploded for 129 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries against the Browns last week. He had 60 yards on the team's opening drive, capping it off with a 36-yard rushing score. Per NFL NextGenStats, Pollard forced a season-high eight missed tackles and had 120 yards after contact. His 4.8 yards after contact per carry was the 10th-most by a running back this season (min. 15 carries).

On the year, Pollard ranks ninth in rushing yards (478) and is tied for ninth with 11 explosive runs (runs of 10+ yards). The Bengals defense is coming off a game in which it limited Ravens RB Derrick Henry to 45 yards on 2.6 yards per carry.

Through the air, second-year QB Cam Ward ranks 22nd in passing yards this season (1,179). Per NGS, Ward has struggled to push the ball downfield. He has averaged 5.7 yards per attempt, which ranks 32nd among 33 eligible quarterbacks, and has posted a 10.4% explosive play rate, ranking 28th.

The 2025 first overall pick has been pressured on 35.5% of his dropbacks this season, the 15th-highest percentage among eligible passers. The Bengals defense is tied for seventh in pressure rate, pressuring opposing quarterbacks on 39.1% of their dropbacks.

Tennessee selected Ohio State WR Carnell Tate with the fourth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Tate currently ranks in the top 25 among pass catchers in targets (51), receptions (34) and yards (413) so far this season. Tate has served as the primary field-stretcher in the offense, averaging 11.8 air yards per target.