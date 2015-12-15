Jackson won't back down with McCarron

Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis would like to return the favor this Sunday (4:25 p.m.) when they return with AJ McCarron making his first pro start because Andy Dalton misses the first gate of his 77-game career with a fractured right thumb.

Dalton was told Monday he doesn't need surgery, so the speculation begins at four weeks and no one knows if that means three or five or if he'll be back in time for the playoffs. There are three weeks left in the regular season. The playoffs begin in four weeks. Lewis called it a best-case scenario, but he also avoided the will-he-be-ready-for-the-playoffs question with "We haven't made them yet."

Which means they are saddling up McCarron to perhaps finish out the regular season. And it is hard to find a more important game in Bengals history started by a backup quarterback than this Sunday. A win puts the Bengals in the playoffs for a fifth straight season. A win coupled with a Pittsburgh loss to Denver gives the Bengals the AFC North.

Offensive coordinator Hue Jackson, taking a break Monday from crafting McCarron's first game plan, put the benediction on the stretch run.

"Hopefully we'll be able to get Andy back at some point and we'll move forward," Jackson said. "But right now it's AJ McCarron's show and he'll go lead the parade."

And now is as good as time as any to get the 800-pound Tom Brady float out of the way. After Sunday's game, McCarron happened to mention innocuously that Patriots quarterback Tom Brady got his start inheriting a playoff team. And that was the only similarity he was raising.

"I wasn't comparing myself to one of the greats of all-time. Whoever took that out is ridiculous," McCarron said in a Monday follow-up session. "What I'm saying is Tom Brady was in the same team situation when (Drew) Bledsoe went out. We have a great team, he had a great team. That's what I put forth on that talking about what he made of his opportunity. But I feel like the big games I've played in, I played in a lot in college. It's a different game at this level but still big pressure moments and I feel like I've had a lot of those."

The similarities are a tad striking. Both were second-year players taken late in the draft when injuries beckoned, McCarron in the fifth round in 2014 and Brady in the sixth round 14 years earlier. Both come out of football factories used to the pressure of rabid fan bases, McCarron in Tuscaloosa, Ala., and Brady in Ann Arbor, Mich. Both were tabbed as gym-rat guys whose intangibles were probably more of a draw than their physical skills.

The biggest difference is that Brady started 14 games that season while McCarron gets the ride at the end. But even though he's getting on late, Jackson says he's not going to protect him by anointing him a game manager.

"If you guys think he's going to turn around and hand it off 70 times to win a game, then you guys are mistaken. That's not going to happen," Jackson said. "That's not going to happen. That's not...going....to happen.

"There's a guy named A.J. Green and Marvin Jones and Tyler Eifert. We have too many good football players. So I'm not going to stymie our guys because of one position. Because I don't think we need to. This guy can play. Please. This guy can play. It's be different if we had a guy I thought couldn't play. Maybe the conversation we'd have would be different. I believe this guy can play."

Jackson concedes last Sunday against the Steelers was difficult because the game plan had been tailored to Dalton and McCarron didn't take any reps in practice. And he still had him pass 32 times in a little more than three quarters and he says if that's what it takes against the 49ers, he says McCarron can do it.