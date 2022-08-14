Bengals Return To Training Camp As Back Of Roster Churns In Wake Of Preseason Opener

QUARTERBACKS (4)

Brandon Allen (6), Joe Burrow (3), Jake Browning (1), Drew Plitt (R)

More proof to the impact of Burrowism.

Bengaldom roared with each sprint and casual toss in pregame. It sure looks like he's close, doesn't it? With the Giants game eight days away, Taylor sounded optimistic Allen could play after getting a concussion in Friday's first series.

Which is really too bad because they're hoping to see a ton of Allen. Training camp has been up and down for the offense, but a game is so much a better gauge for a quarterback. You figure if he can go, he'll get at least the entire first half in New York.

Browning played all but the first and last series and was solid. More work to do in the bid to be a 2, but he made some nice plays with his feet, some tough throws under duress and made a dicey situation doable.

"I thought Jake managed the game really well," Taylor said in his postgame. "The statistics are not going to reflect some of the really tough spots that he was in that were no fault of his own … He felt comfortable moving around and extending some plays. That was good to see and helped prolong some drives. He had the big scramble there that got us into the end zone on that first touchdown we scored. You need the quarterback to move you and put you in the end zone and did some good things that allowed us to do that."

Plitt had the feel-good story of the night when the Greater Cincinnati product got the last series and hit all six passes with the last one a 25-yard touchdown pass. If that was his last shot as a Bengal, he did what another Bengals No. 7 did and made his last pass a TD.

Norman Julius Esiason.

WIDE RECEIVERS (12)

Tyler Boyd (7), Mike Thomas (7), Trent Taylor (5), Stanley Morgan (4), Tee Higgins (3), Trenton Irwin (3), Ja'Marr Chase (2),

Pooka Williams, Jr. (1), Jaivon Heiligh (R), Kwamie Lassiter II (R), Kendric Pryor (R), Jack Sorenson (R).

How good was Pryor Friday? The undrafted rookie from Wisconsin had four catches for 89 yards, double-moved to grab Plitt's touchdown and made a stunning 30-yard diving catch when Browning, twisting to throw as he ran out-of-bounds, found him downfield. Somehow Pryor stopped his momentum as he tight-roped the sidelines, dove and stayed in. Pro Football Focus graded him as the Bengals top offensive player in the game.

Pryor is trying to do what another undrafted Wisconsin wide receiver did six years ago in Cincinnati when Alex Erickson came out of nowhere to make the club. But Erickson had a path as a returner and that's how he made it with a slew of big plays in the kicking game. Pryor has a much narrower trek to the roster than Erickson did.

He doesn't return, but Trent Taylor, Irwin and Lassiter do and if you're keeping six wide receivers, one of them has to be the punt returner. Thomas, who would seem to be the No. 4 receiver by the fact he didn't play Friday, and Morgan, a special teams leader named a captain for Friday, have solid roles.

The sure-handed Taylor flashed why he's going to be so hard to unseat. He was right behind Pryor with four catches for 74 yards. Lassiter had one punt return for four yards.

Here's the thing, though. If Pryor keeps playing like this, they may have to keep a spot for him and go lighter somewhere else. That's the keep-the-best-players model and he was one of those Friday. Maybe it comes down to Spot 53. Can he stack two more of those?