How The Bengals And Abu Daramy-Swaray Found Each Other And A Dream Deferred 

"He's legit," Apple says. "He's athletic as hell. Jumps out of the gym. He's a quick learner … He's somebody really good who just needed an opportunity."

He is 5-9, 172 pounds and Abu Daramy-Swaray's dream is like yours and mine. Epic and elusive and yet as real as the rain and the sun in the clouds. It came true with the help of a tireless mother who survived a civil war to bring the dream to America, a devoted brother he didn't see for nine years, a league in Germany that allows two Americans on the field at once, two old friends from a cobwebbed coaching staff nearly 50 years old and a long-ago Ohio football legend named Woody Hayes.

"I'm not overly emotional, but I just want to cry," says Jeff Kaplan, a member of the Ohio State Board of Trustees whose stiff upper lip has held top positions with several universities and a couple of health-care networks in the four decades since he coached with the Buckeyes.

"This happens once in a thousand times. I thought it was zero percent. But when I looked at it, looked at his statistics and his story, this is a young man who deserved an opportunity. And there was only one guy I knew in the league who would work to see the kid got a fair chance."

The best chance had been lost in the two-year black hole of COVID. After ending a career at FSC Colgate in 2019 with these words from his coach, "He's as good of a corner as we've ever had and as good of a person as we've ever had," Daramy-Swaray most likely would have been in an NFL training camp as an undrafted prospect.

But not in 2020. Not for even an accomplished small-school player. The curtain had come down. His pro day was scrubbed. There were no NFL tryouts. The Canadian Football League had closed, too. There was nowhere to go but home. The kid who made three All-American lists and graduated with a degree in Africana and Latin American Studies and whose resume had the job objective of diversity specialist was suddenly a host at a BJ's Brewhouse in Columbus.

"I was the first person you saw when you came in and the last when you left and I'd make sure my servers were all ready to go," Daramy-Swaray says. "I had to make ends meet. I quit that job and went to Best Buy."

Instead of a diversity specialist, he was a specialist for video games, home entertainment and home security. But when everyone in his family but him caught COVID, he lost the job.

"I had to move out of my house and stay in a hotel for two weeks," he says. "I tested negative, but it didn't matter. If you had close contacts, you couldn't go into work. They were already laying off people and since I was seasonal … I was jobless from December to April."

But he kept working out and he Door Dashed when he could to keep something coming in. And there was this strange, scary offer from Germany to play in a professional league.

"I was terrified. Going overseas and leaving everything I knew and love and go 4,000 miles away? It was terrifying," Daramy-Swaray says. "I had no idea about Germany. I had no idea they had football and when I found out they did have it, did they like it? Did anybody care about it?"