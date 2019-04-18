Game-By-Game Peek At 2019 Bengals Schedule

Dec. 8: at Cleveland: This guy would be the fourth. Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, No. 1 overall, is another rookie QB that the Bengals couldn't contain last season. In his two games against Cincinnati, he hit 73 percent of his passes for seven TDs and no picks while averaging 8.6 yards per toss. Now what do those numbers look like with Odell Beckham Jr.? The Browns have excellent talent. Don't forget that the Bengals have some, too, with the AFC rushing champ and two 1,000-yard receivers. The pundits are handing the AFC North to the Browns, but the Bengals have to realize before last season they hadn't lost in Cleveland in December since the last game at Municipal Stadium in 1995.

Dec. 15: NEW ENGLAND: It's been a decade the Bengals have done OK at PBS against defending champs. The Saints needed the last minutes and a penalty to beat them in 2010. They whacked the Giants, 31-13, in 2012. The Bengals prevailed over the Ravens in the last game of their defense in 2013. They knocked off the defending NFC champs Seahawks in overtime in 2015. The last time the Pats played here on Oct. 6, 2013, they weren't the defending champs but don't they always seem to be? The Bengals' 13-6 win that day with the help of a monsoon when Tom Brady got the ball in the final 1:49 is one of the most memorable wins in Bengaldom. Brady came in with a streak of throwing a TD pass in 52 straight games and didn't get his 53rd even though Leon Hall, one of their best corners, didn't play. The only Bengals' cornerback from that game still around, Dre Kirkpatrick, can give the kids a history lesson.

Dec. 22 at Miami: The last two coaching staffs put together go at it. Interesting if Ryan Fitzpatrick is still playing QB for the Dolphins. The former Bengals backup has played against them three times since he left and is 1-2 against them, although he nearly pulled it out of the fire last year for Tampa at PBS when he came off the bench after Jameis Winston threw four picks. In the end, Acrobatic A.J. bested FitzMagic to set up Randy Bullock's last-play field goal. It's also a coaching reunion. Both Bengals playcallers, Taylor and Anarumo, have worked for the Dolphins. So did senior defensive assistant Mark Duffner and offensive line coach Jim Turner and his assistant Ben Martin. But that was a couple of staffs and a QB ago so there won't be much familiar.