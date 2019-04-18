Bengals' 2019 Schedule Announced; Single-Game Tickets On Sale Now

The Bengals' 2019 regular-season schedule was released tonight by the National Football League. The team's preseason schedule also has been finalized. Single-game tickets for all home games are on sale now (see information below).

Led by new Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor, the Bengals kick off the regular season in Seattle against the Seahawks on Sept. 8. The Bengals' home opener is set for Week 2 when San Francisco comes to Cincinnati for a 1 p.m. kickoff on Sept. 15. The Bengals then have back-to-back road games at Buffalo and at Pittsburgh, with the Week 4 game against the division-rival Steelers being a nationally televised contest on Monday Night Football. The first half of the season wraps up on Oct. 27 in London against the L.A. Rams, Taylor's former team.