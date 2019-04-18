Bengals News

Bengals' 2019 Schedule Announced; Single-Game Tickets On Sale Now

Apr 17, 2019 at 08:00 PM
The Bengals' 2019 regular-season schedule was released tonight by the National Football League. The team's preseason schedule also has been finalized. Single-game tickets for all home games are on sale now (see information below).

Led by new Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor, the Bengals kick off the regular season in Seattle against the Seahawks on Sept. 8. The Bengals' home opener is set for Week 2 when San Francisco comes to Cincinnati for a 1 p.m. kickoff on Sept. 15. The Bengals then have back-to-back road games at Buffalo and at Pittsburgh, with the Week 4 game against the division-rival Steelers being a nationally televised contest on Monday Night Football. The first half of the season wraps up on Oct. 27 in London against the L.A. Rams, Taylor's former team.

The second half of the season features five home games, including contests against division rivals Baltimore on Nov. 10, Pittsburgh on Nov. 24 and Cleveland on Dec. 29. The Browns game -- the regular-season finale -- will mark the 10th straight season that the Bengals have played a division opponent to end the season, though it's the first of those contests involving Cleveland. The Bengals also play home games against the N.Y. Jets on Dec. 1 and defending Super Bowl champion New England on Dec. 15.

Flexible scheduling involving Sunday Night Football may be used each week during Weeks 11-17. Also, in Weeks 5-10, Sunday games are subject to flexible scheduling with SNF, though it is limited to no more than two instances during that six-week span. In addition, any Sunday game may be moved from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., or vice versa.

The TV broadcast of the Bengals' Week 4 contest on ESPN also will be simulcast in Cincinnati by a local non-cable station, yet to be determined.

2019 Single Game Tickets

BENGALS SINGLE-GAME TICKET INFORMATION

Bengals single-game tickets for preseason and regular-season home games are on sale now. Anyone who purchases tickets through the Bengals will pay no fees when selecting mobile tickets as the delivery option.

Fans can purchase tickets by calling the Bengals Ticket Hotline at (513) 621-8383, online at Bengals.com or by visiting the Paul Brown Stadium ticket office. The Bengals Ticket Hotline will stay open late on Wednesday and tickets may be purchased 24/7 through Bengals.com. Regular hours for the Bengals Ticket Hotline and ticket office are from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Bengals Ticket Hotline will be open this Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Fans can chat with a ticket representative online if they have any questions.

Season tickets are on sale now, with pricing on all three levels of Paul Brown Stadium remaining flat for the 2019 season. Season tickets start at $400, and flexible payment plan options are available. Fans can call the Bengals Ticket Hotline at (513) 621-8383 to schedule an appointment to view available seats.

CINCINNATI BENGALS 2019 SCHEDULE

(All times are Eastern; Home games are in CAPS; An asterisk (*) denotes a game subject to possible flex scheduling.)

PRESEASON (day, date, opponent, time)

  • Sat., Aug. 10, at Kansas City, 8 p.m.
  • Thurs., Aug. 15, at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
  • Thurs., Aug. 22, N.Y. GIANTS, 7 p.m.
  • Thurs., Aug. 29, INDIANAPOLIS, 7 p.m.

REGULAR SEASON (day, date, opponent, time)

  • Sun., Sept. 8, at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
  • Sun., Sept. 15, SAN FRANCISCO, 1 p.m.
  • Sun., Sept. 22, at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
  • Mon., Sept. 30, at Pittsburgh (ESPN), 8:15 p.m.
  • Sun., Oct. 6, ARIZONA*, 1 p.m.
  • Sun., Oct. 13, at Baltimore*, 1 p.m.
  • Sun., Oct. 20, JACKSONVILLE*, 1 p.m.
  • Sun., Oct. 27, vs. L.A. Rams (at London), 1 p.m.
  • Sun., Nov. 3, (BYE WEEK)
  • Sun., Nov. 10, BALTIMORE*, 1 p.m.
  • Sun., Nov. 17, at Oakland*, 4:25 p.m.
  • Sun., Nov. 24, PITTSBURGH*, 1 p.m.
  • Sun., Dec. 1, N.Y. JETS*, 1 p.m.
  • Sun., Dec. 8, at Cleveland*, 1 p.m.
  • Sun., Dec. 15, NEW ENGLAND*, 1 p.m.
  • Sun., Dec. 22, at Miami*, 1 p.m.
  • Sun., Dec. 29, CLEVELAND*, 1 p.m.

