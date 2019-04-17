Bengals To Play Rams In London On October 27

The Bengals will play the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Oct. 27 at Wembley Stadium in London. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. Eastern. The full regular-season schedule will be released at 8 p.m. tonight.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, who was an assistant with the Rams from 2017-18 and helped the team reach last season's Super Bowl, faces his former squad for the first time. The Bengals have won their last three matchups with the Rams and hold an 8-5 lead in the teams' all-time series.

The Bengals first played in London in the 2016 season, hosting the Washington Redskins at Wembley Stadium.

INDIVIDUAL GAME TICKETS

Ticket information for the Bengals-Rams contest will be available at a future date. Season Ticket Members will receive first priority. Fans interested in more information should visit Bengals.com/London.

TRAVEL PACKAGES

The Bengals have partnered with On Location Experiences, the official hospitality partner of the National Football League, to be the official travel partner for this season's international series game in London.

Fans will be able to follow the Bengals to London for an incredible weekend packed with unique experiences and plenty of football. Official Fan Travel Packages, powered by PrimeSport, will include hotel accommodations, pregame brunch, game tickets, guided tours, deluxe transportation, official souvenirs and more.

On Location is the premier experiential hospitality service providing NFL fans with expert planning and one-of-a-kind experiences. Fans can see the best of London's landmarks and attractions on top of the famed double-decker buses. These tours will conclude at Europe's tallest observation wheel with stunning 360-degree views of London. Some guests will enjoy a private dinner cruise down the River Thames with former NFL players, sailing past the Houses of Parliament, Tower Bridge, Shakespeare's Globe and more. On game day, fans will enjoy an iconic pregame experience before heading to their seats and watching the Bengals and Rams kickoff.