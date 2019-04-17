Bengals News

Bengals To Play Rams In London On October 27

Apr 17, 2019 at 10:00 AM
Tim Ireland/AP Photos

The Bengals will play the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Oct. 27 at Wembley Stadium in London. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. Eastern. The full regular-season schedule will be released at 8 p.m. tonight.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, who was an assistant with the Rams from 2017-18 and helped the team reach last season's Super Bowl, faces his former squad for the first time. The Bengals have won their last three matchups with the Rams and hold an 8-5 lead in the teams' all-time series.

The Bengals first played in London in the 2016 season, hosting the Washington Redskins at Wembley Stadium.

INDIVIDUAL GAME TICKETS

Ticket information for the Bengals-Rams contest will be available at a future date. Season Ticket Members will receive first priority. Fans interested in more information should visit Bengals.com/London.

TRAVEL PACKAGES

The Bengals have partnered with On Location Experiences, the official hospitality partner of the National Football League, to be the official travel partner for this season's international series game in London.

Fans will be able to follow the Bengals to London for an incredible weekend packed with unique experiences and plenty of football. Official Fan Travel Packages, powered by PrimeSport, will include hotel accommodations, pregame brunch, game tickets, guided tours, deluxe transportation, official souvenirs and more.

On Location is the premier experiential hospitality service providing NFL fans with expert planning and one-of-a-kind experiences. Fans can see the best of London's landmarks and attractions on top of the famed double-decker buses. These tours will conclude at Europe's tallest observation wheel with stunning 360-degree views of London. Some guests will enjoy a private dinner cruise down the River Thames with former NFL players, sailing past the Houses of Parliament, Tower Bridge, Shakespeare's Globe and more. On game day, fans will enjoy an iconic pregame experience before heading to their seats and watching the Bengals and Rams kickoff.

More information on available packages and how to reserve your spot can be found on OLE's website or PrimeSport's website.

Related Content

news

Week In Review: OTAs Continue Into Week Two

In the latest Week In Review: a look back at the Bengals' second week of Organized Team Activities led by a profile of rookie tight end Drew Sample. Other highlights include a Hobson's Choice article and podcast, Bengals Booth Podcast and a feature on cornerback B.W. Webb and his journey to Cincinnati.
news

Hobson's Choice Podcast: Lou Anarumo

In the latest Hobson's Choice Podcast, Bengals.com Senior Writer Geoff Hobson sits down with defensive coordinator Lou Anaruo to discuss a variety of topics like the scheme, utilizing a mix of veterans and rookies and how the dynamic of the new coaches have helped with player development.
news

Hobson's Choice: O-Line Ode And Other Openings

Bengaldom begins summer with a beachfront of issues.
news

Bengals Sign Fourth-Round Pick Ryan Finley

Finley was the first of the team's three fourth-round selections (104th overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft.
news

Bengals Booth Podcast: Step By Step

Bengals broadcasters Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham discuss the second week of organized team activities and share insight on a couple of players that Bengals teammates are raving about. 
news

Sample Of Sample As Advertised

Andy Dalton, who knows a little something about what a second-round draft pick is supposed to look like, has joined the ever growing list of rookie tight end Drew Sample's admirers that have notarized him as advertised after all of four practices.
news

No Longer A Nomad, Webb Sticks With Bengals

The mobile lifestyle is bestowed on some players more than others, but typically all players are affected by it at some point. For new Bengals cornerback B.W. Webb, a career has come at the price of a nomadic life that few experience in the National Football League. 
news

Mr. Positive: Ross Focused on Having the Right Mindset

With a new staff and system in place, this is a chance for John Ross to take a big step. With his teammate Tyler Boyd serving as a frame of reference, Ross is following a similar template to be great.

news

Eason Into Another AFC North Battlestation

Mentored by a former Bengals head coach that he can imitate to the syllable and recommended by a former Bengals draft pick that first urged him to go into coaching because of his gift for teaching, Nick Eason looks to be an ideal master overseeing the final check-mate on the Bengals record book by tackle Geno Atkins and end Carlos Dunlap.  
news

Week In Review: Fast And Furious

Organized team activities began this week as the Bengals operated at a furious pace. Plus, a Hobson's Choice, two podcasts and the linebackers standing out during workouts.
news

Hobson's Choice: Change Of Pace

With the Bengals back to practice, Bengaldom is in mid-season form with the questions.
news

Notebook: Vigil-ant Defense Steps Out; Judging The Rush Up Front  

The Bengals linebackers were talking about it the other day. No Vontaze Burfict. No Vincent Rey. The only guy with more than five years and 50 games in the league is middle man Preston Brown. So Nick Vigil knows his time has come.
