Instant Replay Of A Classic: Bengals Defense Intervenes In A Paycor Shootout

The Bengals won a Paycor Stadium shootout Sunday, and not just because Joe Burrow blazed away like no NFL quarterback since Doc Holiday stalked the O.K. Corral with five touchdown passes, one rushing (for the win), and 462 yards passing.

"We found a way to win today," Burrow said. "We lose that game for the last three years. It's hard to win. You want to be great snap in snap out, but it's not the reality of it."

The Bengals won a yardathon of 960 yards with the Titans by generating more than 500 for the sixth time in the eight seasons of the Zac Taylor Era.

Not just because Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins reminded everyone why they're the best receiver tandem in the league when they matched what hadn't been done in Bengals history since the duo of Chad Johnson and T.J. Houshmandzadeh pulled off catching at least 141 yards in the same game when Chase and Higgins were in preschool.

"It was huge. Shoutout to him (for being) the leader that he is," said Higgins of the monstrous effort from nose tackle Dexter Lawrence II. "I get to watch him every day come in and work, work hard and being an old teammate of his (at Clemson), I've seen it. To see him come here after a few years and be the leader that he is and play how he's playing is awesome."

The Bengals outlasted the Titans, 43-36, driving through an emotional car wash in their first overtime since the Paycor Christmas week of 2024 against Denver, scene of Burrow's last game-winning drive before Sunday.

Not just because on the day legendary tight end Bob Trumpy went into the Bengals Ring of Honor, Mike Gesicki continues to do what no Bengals tight end has done and grabbed a touchdown in his fifth straight game while rookie tight end Jack Endries made his first NFL catch a touchdown.

"That's kind of who we are in terms of our identity," said left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., of the team effort. "The reality is no one is perfect in this sport. And sometimes we need our defense and special teams to show up for us, and they did. That's something maybe we lacked throughout my time here. Maybe lean on each other. Throughout the course of the game, it's so important. Our brotherhood. That's who we are."

The Bengals stayed clean in the demolition derby of the AFC North because they also got plays on defense in between the gusts of greatness on offense.