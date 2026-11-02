Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins Nominated for FedEx Air & Ground Players of Week 8

Bengals QB Joe Burrow and WR Tee Higgins have been nominated for FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week for Week 8, the NFL announced Monday.
Burrow completed 38-of-48 passes for 462 yards, five touchdowns and ran in the eventual game-winning touchdown in overtime. Burrow threw his 175th career touchdown in the game, becoming the third-fastest QB in NFL history to hit that mark (84 games). He also surpassed Carson Palmer for the fourth-most passing yards in Bengals history.
Burrow became the second quarterback in NFL history with at least 450 passing yards, five passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown in a single game, joining Norm Van Brocklin in 1951. On the year, he leads the NFL in passing touchdowns (20), passing yards per game (302.1) and completion percentage (73%).
Higgins continued his monster season Sunday, catching 10 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns in the victory. The yardage total marks the third most in a game in his career, and he has now posted 100+ receiving yards in consecutive games for the third time in his career. Sunday was Higgins' fourth career game with double digit receptions and his ninth career game with multiple touchdowns.
On the year, Higgins ranks second in the NFL with 726 receiving yards and and is top 15 in both receptions (43) and touchdowns (four).
FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week Voting
Vote for QB Joe Burrow and WR Tee Higgins as FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week for their performances in Week 8.
This is the third year of the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Awards' new format, which allows wide receivers and tight ends to be eligible for the award each week and at the end of the season. Burrow is seeking his second straight win of 2026 after receiving the honor for his performance in Week 7, while Higgins is in search of his first win since Week 17 of 2024, when he and Burrow both won the award.
Voting opened Monday and will close Wednesday at 3 p.m. Fans can vote at NFL.com/FedEx, on X via the official NFL account or on the NFL mobile app.
This year, FedEx is teaming up with Feeding America: Each week, $2,000 donations will be made in the name of the winning players ($4,000 total) to Feeding America to help combat food insecurity across the country. Since the start of the FedEx Air & Ground program, FedEx has donated nearly $3 million to different nonprofit organizations.
See the top fan photos from the 2026 Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.