Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins Nominated for FedEx Air & Ground Players of Week 8

This is the third year of the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Awards' new format, which allows wide receivers and tight ends to be eligible for the award each week and at the end of the season. Burrow is seeking his second straight win of 2026 after receiving the honor for his performance in Week 7, while Higgins is in search of his first win since Week 17 of 2024, when he and Burrow both won the award.