Bengals Announce 2023 Training Camp Schedule

BACK TOGETHER WEEKEND

The Bengals will practice inside Paycor Stadium on Saturday, July 29 as part of the NFL's Back Together Weekend, presented locally by Swift Meats. Mobile tickets are required for all fans attending this practice. Tickets are free and will be made available the week of July 17, with Season Ticket Members and Waitlist Members receiving first access.

OPEN TRAINING CAMP PRACTICES

All other open practices will take place at the Kettering Health Practice Fields located just west of Paycor Stadium. The entrance is located on the corner of Central Avenue and West Pete Rose Way. Fans are encouraged to park in Lot 1, Lot A or Lot B for practices at established prices.

The Kettering Health Practice Fields have bleacher seating for 1,250 fans next to the fields, plus additional standing room along the sidelines. Admission is free and no ticket is required. Fans are encouraged to arrive early since capacity is limited and admission is on a first-come, first-served basis. Concessions and Bengals merchandise will be available to purchase.

The NFL Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for all practices. Visit bengals.com/bagpolicy for more information about the sizes and types of bags that will be permitted.

Bengals players will sign autographs for fans along the sidelines following open practices at the Kettering Health Practice Fields. Different position groups will be available each day after practice.

EXCLUSIVE SEASON TICKET MEMBER PRACTICES

Season Ticket Members and Waitlist Members will have access to four exclusive practices, including the joint practice with the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday, Aug. 9. Members will receive more information via email the week of July 31 about how to claim free tickets to the members-exclusive practices. Fans can visit bengals.com/tickets to learn more about the Season Ticket Member Waitlist.

TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE:

Times are subject to change, so fans are advised to check bengals.com/camp on the days of practices for the latest times and for other important information.

NOTE: On dates not included below, there is no public access.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 26

--Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

--Practice from 2:15-3:55 p.m.

THURSDAY, JULY 27

--Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

--Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.

FRIDAY, JULY 28

--Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

--Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.

SATURDAY, JULY 29 (Back Together Weekend in Paycor Stadium; Ticket Required)

--Gates open at 1 p.m.

--Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.

MONDAY, JULY 31

--Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

--Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.

TUESDAY, AUG. 1

--Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

--Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.

THURSDAY, AUG. 3

--Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

--Practice from 2:15-4:20 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUG. 4

--Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

--Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.

SUNDAY, AUG. 6

--Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

--Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.

MONDAY, AUG. 7

--Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

--Practice from 2:15-3:55 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 9 (Joint Practice with Green Bay Packers; Ticket Required)

--Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

--Practice from 2:15-4:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, AUG. 13 (Season Ticket & Waitlist Members Only; Ticket Required)

--Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

--Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.

MONDAY, AUG. 14 (Season Ticket & Waitlist Members Only; Ticket Required)

--Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

--Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 16 (Season Ticket & Waitlist Members Only; Ticket Required)

--Gates open at 1:30 p.m.