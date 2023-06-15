Bengals Announce 2023 Training Camp Schedule

Jun 15, 2023 at 12:03 PM
Training Camp w/ Kettering Logo

Bengals Training Camp presented by Kettering Health kicks off on Wednesday, July 26. The two-time defending AFC North Division Champions are scheduled to hold 10 open practices. Four additional practices will be open exclusively to Season Ticket Members and Waitlist Members.

BACK TOGETHER WEEKEND

The Bengals will practice inside Paycor Stadium on Saturday, July 29 as part of the NFL's Back Together Weekend, presented locally by Swift Meats. Mobile tickets are required for all fans attending this practice. Tickets are free and will be made available the week of July 17, with Season Ticket Members and Waitlist Members receiving first access.

OPEN TRAINING CAMP PRACTICES

All other open practices will take place at the Kettering Health Practice Fields located just west of Paycor Stadium. The entrance is located on the corner of Central Avenue and West Pete Rose Way. Fans are encouraged to park in Lot 1, Lot A or Lot B for practices at established prices.

The Kettering Health Practice Fields have bleacher seating for 1,250 fans next to the fields, plus additional standing room along the sidelines. Admission is free and no ticket is required. Fans are encouraged to arrive early since capacity is limited and admission is on a first-come, first-served basis. Concessions and Bengals merchandise will be available to purchase.

The NFL Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for all practices. Visit bengals.com/bagpolicy for more information about the sizes and types of bags that will be permitted.

Bengals players will sign autographs for fans along the sidelines following open practices at the Kettering Health Practice Fields. Different position groups will be available each day after practice.

EXCLUSIVE SEASON TICKET MEMBER PRACTICES

Season Ticket Members and Waitlist Members will have access to four exclusive practices, including the joint practice with the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday, Aug. 9. Members will receive more information via email the week of July 31 about how to claim free tickets to the members-exclusive practices. Fans can visit bengals.com/tickets to learn more about the Season Ticket Member Waitlist.

TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE:

Times are subject to change, so fans are advised to check bengals.com/camp on the days of practices for the latest times and for other important information.

NOTE: On dates not included below, there is no public access.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 26

--Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

--Practice from 2:15-3:55 p.m.

THURSDAY, JULY 27

--Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

--Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.

FRIDAY, JULY 28

--Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

--Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.

SATURDAY, JULY 29 (Back Together Weekend in Paycor Stadium; Ticket Required)

--Gates open at 1 p.m.

--Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.

MONDAY, JULY 31

--Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

--Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.

TUESDAY, AUG. 1

--Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

--Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.

THURSDAY, AUG. 3

--Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

--Practice from 2:15-4:20 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUG. 4

--Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

--Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.

SUNDAY, AUG. 6

--Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

--Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.

MONDAY, AUG. 7

--Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

--Practice from 2:15-3:55 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 9 (Joint Practice with Green Bay Packers; Ticket Required)

--Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

--Practice from 2:15-4:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, AUG. 13 (Season Ticket & Waitlist Members Only; Ticket Required)

--Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

--Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.

MONDAY, AUG. 14 (Season Ticket & Waitlist Members Only; Ticket Required)

--Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

--Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 16 (Season Ticket & Waitlist Members Only; Ticket Required)

--Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

--Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.

Related Content

news

Quick Hits: Zac Taylor Says His Deepest Bengals Team Primed For Training Camp; Newest Offensive Starters Impressive On And Off Field

As he bid farewell to his Bengals for the summer, head coach Zac Taylor said Thursday what many have been thinking since the draft. This is their deepest roster in his five seasons and the expectations are soaring with the talent.

news

Bengals Hit Another Homer As They Turn Out For Logan Wilson And His Buddy Brooks

DAYTON, Ohio _ Dear Brooks: Just wanted to send along some snapshots and postcards from this jewel in the middle of town called Day Air Ballpark. No doubt you had the best seat in the house Wednesday night to watch your buddy Logan Wilson stage his first annual celebrity softball game and you made a lot of new friends as the Who-Dey faithful gathered to enjoy this team they just can't get enough of.

news

Quick Hits: Kitna 'Moon's Over Burrow; Taylor-Britt Shows How Bengals Practice Smart; UFA Jaylen No Longer Moody Over Injury

New Lakota East High School head coach Jon Kitna, the former Bengals quarterback who won the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year award 18 years before Joe Burrow, is a big fan. Kitna and his son Jordan, who happens to be his offensive coordinator, watched Burrow work as visitors at Wednesday's mandatory minicamp practice on the Paycor Stadium field.

news

Craftsman Ja'Marr Chase Working On Creativity In Go Route Through Bengals Records

Pro Bowl wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is talking records and routes as the Bengals' Spring Tweaking comes to an end this week and he wants to break something off first. He wants wins first, but 20 touchdowns in a season wouldn't be bad, either.

Advertising