Zimmer on Parcells Hall nod: 'He was always coaching'

Feb 02, 2013 at 10:24 AM
zimmer130120_440.jpg

Mike Zimmer

NEW ORLEANS — Bengals defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer, who worked for Bill Parcells during his final coaching stint in Dallas, applauded Parcells's election Saturday to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Parcells joined guard Larry Allen, wide receiver Cris Carter, tackle Jonathan Ogden and defensive tackle Warren Sapp, along with Senior candidates Curley Culp and Dave Robinson.

"He definitely deserves it; a great coach, a great teacher," Zimmer said by phone. "He was great at understanding the players and pushing them. He knew how to get a team ready to play."

Parcells won two Super Bowls with the Giants, went to another with the Patriots, and took the Jets to an AFC title game. Even though he never reached those heights with the Cowboys, Zimmer was convinced that first year in Dallas when Parcells took a club that had been 10-22 the previous two seasons and took it to 10-6.

"How long you got?" Zimmer said when asked what were the most important things he learned from Parcells. "He'd come into my office every day and say, 'Remember this when you become a head coach.' Every day. He was always coaching. Whether it was golf, horse racing or football, he was always coaching."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

