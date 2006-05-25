Wishing well at PBS

Jake (right) dissects the Bengals playbook with John Thornton during the defensive team meeting. (Bengals photo)Jake walked by Pro Scan one other time, after going out on the stadium field and standing in one of the end zones. He looked at the 1-yard line and recalled how he had helped stop Covington Catholic on a couple of goal-line stands as a junior.

"You should see his room before we moved to go to that high school," said his mother, Linda. "Matching pillow case with the curtains. The room was orange, black and white. I couldn't believe I had that shade of orange (in the pail). He still has posters all over the walls in our new place. You know a Bengals fan lives there."

Bleeding Bengals orange and black

A Bengals fan who plays defensive tackle. His request to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Southern Ohio wasn't Disney World or a crate full of video games, or an MTV concert or a movie set. It was to hang out with the Bengals defensive line and get some pointers.

"He loves strategy. That's what he wanted to see; how they do it," Linda Bumpass said. "He watches a game and he says, 'See that?' No. I can't. One time when (the Bengals) were playing the Ravens, there was a fumble and he slowed it down three or four times and said, 'See, he hurt his shoulder,' and I just couldn't see it even when he slowed it down."

Jake crafted enough good strategy to win the Super Bowl in Madden 2005 by "passing a lot. I pretty much passed with four receivers with Carson (Palmer) as my quarterback."

This is the kind of day it was. Jake forgot to go talk to Palmer. Just slipped his mind to go meet the Pro Bowl quarterback.

But he can be forgiven, as Lewis and defensive line coach Jay Hayes had him on a tight schedule. After ushering Jake and Linda into his meeting for the line's brief practice skull session, Hayes went over installing a new front with Jake in the middle in front of the board, next to end Justin Smith.

"He stands out a little bit to me," Jake said of Smith. "He looks like he's the leader of the line."

Linda, who also came with Jake's 16-year-old brother Caleb and neighborhood buddy Brian Hudson, figured Jake was the only one of them who could figure out what was being said. Hayes showed some tape of past Bengals games where the fronts and schemes they were covering Wednesday worked to befuddle opposing pass protections.

Maybe that's what got Thornton thinking. He asked Jake if he went to a game last year and when he said "no," that got Thornton scheming.

"I've got two season tickets for you this year," Thornton told him late in the visit.

"I've only been to one game here. It's when Corey Dillon broke (the single-game rushing) record," Jake said. When he waved goodbye to Anderson through a window, Jake told his brother, "Willie Anderson has been here forever. He blocked in that game. He was Highway 71 then."