 Skip to main content
Advertising

Wild Card Update

Dec 17, 2006 at 10:26 PM

Posted: 4:20 a.m.

A win would be nice for the Bengals Monday night in Indianapolis, but a win in Denver six days later would be even nicer.

Even with a loss to the Colts, a Christmas Eve victory over Denver assures the Bengals they would get into the six-team AFC playoffs over the Broncos. The win would hypothetically give the Bengals nine wins and deny Denver its ninth win. And if they finish with the same record, the Bengals go because they beat Denver head-to-head.

And, at the moment, Denver is the sixth seed because its 7-4 conference record is better than the 5-5 of the Jaguars and Jets.

Of course, a victory over the Colts would be huge because that would keep the 9-5 Bengals a game ahead of the 8-6 Broncos, Jaguars and Jets, and keep them as the fifth seed heading into the last two games. Plus, they would jump to 7-3 in the AFC, giving them a two-game lead over the Jags and Jets with two to play in the first tiebreaker between teams that don't play each other.

If the Bengals also fall to 8-6, Denver would be the fifth seed based on its 7-4 AFC record and Cincinnati would be the sixth seed with just a one-game AFC lead over the Jets and Jags.

Then the Bengals would involve themselves in the four-team scrum at 7-7. Only Cleveland, Houston and Oakland have been eliminated from the playoffs.

Baltimore needs a Cincinnati loss or tie to clinch the AFC North, or it has to wait to beat Pittsburgh next week.

WILD CARD AT A GLANCE:

**Bengals (8-5 overall, 6-3 in AFC, 4-3 at home, 4-2 on road)

bullet.gif

Dec. 18 at Indianapolis (10-3 overall, 7-2 in AFC, 6-0 at home)

bullet.gif

Dec. 24 at Denver (8-6 overall, 7-4 in AFC, 3-3 at home)

bullet.gif

Dec. 31 Pittsburgh (7-7 overall, 4-6 in AFC, 2-5 on road) FOES: 25-16**

Denver (8-6 overall, 7-4 in AFC, 3-3 at home, 5-3 on road)

bullet.gif

Dec. 24 Cincinnati (8-5, 6-3 in AFC, 4-2 on road)

bullet.gif

Dec. 31 San Francisco (6-8, 2-5 on road)

FOES: 14-13

Jets (8-6 overall, 5-5 in AFC, 3-4 at home, 5-2 on road)

bullet.gif

Dec. 25 at Miami (6-8, 3-7 in AFC, 4-3 at home)

bullet.gif

Dec. 31 Raiders (2-12, 1-9 in AFC, 0-7 on road)

FOES: 8-20

Jacksonville (8-6 overall, 5-5 in AFC, 6-1 at home, 2-5 on road

bullet.gif

Dec. 24 New England (10-4, 6-4 in AFC, 5-1 on road)

bullet.gif

Dec. 31 at Kansas City (7-7, 3-7 in AFC, 5-2 at home)

FOES: 17-11

Kansas City (7-7 overall, 3-7 in AFC, 5-2 at home, 2-5 on road)

bullet.gif

Dec. 23 at Oakland (2-12 overall, 1-9 in AFC, 2-5 at home)

bullet.gif

Dec. 31 Jacksonville (8-6 overall, 5-5 in AFC, 2-5 on road)

FOES: 10-18

Pittsburgh (7-7 overall, 4-6 in AFC, 5-2 at home, 2-5 on road)

bullet.gif

Dec. 24 Baltimore (11-3 overall, 8-2 in AFC, 5-2 on road)

bullet.gif

Dec. 31 at Cincinnati (8-5 overall, 6-3 in AFC, 4-3 at home)

FOES: 19-8

Buffalo (7-7 overall, 5-5 in AFC, 4-3 at home, 3-4 on road)

bullet.gif

Dec. 24 Tennessee (7-7 overall, 4-6 in AFC, 3-4 on road)

bullet.gif

Dec. 31 at Baltimore (11-3 overall, 8-2 in AFC, 6-1 at home)

FOES: 18-10

Tennessee (7-7 overall, 4-6 in AFC, 4-3 at home, 3-4 on road)

bullet.gif

Dec. 24 at Buffalo (7-7 overall, 5-5 in AFC, 4-3 at home)

bullet.gif

Dec. 31 New England (10-4 overall, 6-4 in AFC, 5-1 on road)

FOES: 17-11

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bengals Player Moves - July 25, 2022

news

Bengals Player Moves

news

Bengals Sign Nick Eubanks

The Bengals today signed free agent TE Nick Eubanks.
news

Zac Taylor Signs Contract Extension

Zac Taylor signed an extension through 2026.
news

Mixon Holds Second Annual Football Camp

Joe Mixon's football camp was held at his high school in California.
news

Camp hits: Green eyes century; Ross wreaks havoc in space; Price continues grind; TBT on line

news

Ced gets another say

news

Willow no longer just in the wind

news

Quick hits: Eifert question mark for camp; three-pick day; Joe all go

news

Record sack race underway

Carl Lawson is one of the many guys happy to see voluble and valued veteran left end Carlo Dunlap surface for this week's mandatory minicamp. Lawson, who usually sets up at right end on passing downs, nearly broke Dunlap's rookie sack record last season and he likes the competition. And on Tuesday he offered a challenge to a guy he calls "like an older brother to me."
news

Quick hits: Eifert not back Tuesday; Dalton finds Ross, Malone deep

news

Bengals 2018 Training Camp Opens Thursday, July 26

Bengals fans will get their first chance to see this year's team up close when Bengals Training Camp, presented by Fifth Third Bank, kicks off on Thursday, July 26.

Advertising