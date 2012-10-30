Who-Dey Weekly cracks ballot for elite podcasts again

David just beat Goliath and he's got more rocks up his sleeve.

Nick Seuberling, host, producer and everything else for the podcast Who-Dey Weekly that serves all of Bengaldom, revealed earlier this week his baby is a top 10 finalist again this year in the Sports Category for the Podcast Awards.

Voting on podcastawards.com begins Nov. 1 and runs through Nov. 15 in a race that pits WDW against four ESPN productions as well as one from CBS.

"When you think of ESPN, you literally think of the worldwide leader in sports and then there's me and the show I do out of my house every week. It's an honor to be nominated," Seuberling said Tuesday. "When you think about it, it really is a David vs. Goliath kind of thing."

Seuberling goes live every Wednesday at 9 p.m. on the website whodeyfans.com with a variety of guests ranging from Bengals Hall of Famer Anthony Muñoz to radio voice Dan Hoard. But as he prepares for this week's 87th show, Seuberling thinks what makes it work is the varied and intense fan interaction.

He streams video live during the show while taking emails and presiding over chat rooms from viewers as far away as Australia in yet another example of the power and reach of Bengaldom.

"I think people enjoy hearing what others fans have to say," Seuberling said. "We're passionate guys. We're honest. Talk radio is one thing, but I think when it's all about one subject, that appeals to fans. We're very passionate, but we're not negative. Sometimes that's hard, but I think that's why so many have taken to the show. We have good discussions, but yet we also try to keep it on the positive side."

On one hand, Who-Dey Weekly takes place in one of the more unlikely locations, the 31-year-old Seuberling's home a good three hours away from Paul Brown Stadium in the Toledo suburb of Perrysburg, Ohio, where he works in customer service.

But on the other hand, why not? It's the 21st century, where anything can come from anywhere. Plus, it's produced by a Cincinnati native and former Moeller High School kicker who has never forgotten his roots.

So it's the ideal spot.

"I came up with the idea a week after they signed T.O.," Seuberling said of that 2010 training camp that produced Terrell Owens. "I thought it was something that could work. There have been a lot of ups and downs since then, but it's always been interesting."

And it's worked well enough that of more than 5,000 podcast nominations in all sorts of categories, Who-Dey Weekly was one of 200 that made the final ballot.