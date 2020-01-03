Week In Review: Remembering Sam Wyche
Former Bengals player and coach Sam Wyche passed away at the age of 74 on Thursday. For Boomer Esiason, the day Wyche's life ended the stories continued to live on. From the day of Esiason's first NFL practice, when Wyche told him he knew he was disappointed he wasn't a first-round pick. But he, Wyche, the Bengals' first-year head coach, thought he was not only a first-rounder but that Esiason could be a great quarterback and he was in the absolutely perfect place.
Turning The Page To 2020
Despite the Bengals' 2-14 record and head coach Zac Taylor's growing pains, his players believe he's the man for the job. His biggest endorsement as the Bengals cleaned out their lockers came from his best player. Wide receiver A.J. Green may not know if he's volunteering for work in April, but he likes what Taylor has got going all-year round.
Hobson's Choice: Off Ram To Offseason
Bengals fans weigh in during first week after the regular season ended as Bengals.com Senior Writer Geoff Hobson answers questions about the 2020 offseason, the running game and potential trades.
Bengals To Coach The 2020 Senior Bowl
The Bengals and Lions will coach the 71st annual Senior Bowl on Jan. 25 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. The Senior Bowl is the nation's most prestigious college all-star game because it is the only one coached by entire staffs from two National Football League clubs.
Bengals Take Their Time To Burrow Into Draft
His name has graced banners hanging in Paul Brown Stadium for weeks now, but LSU quarterback Joe Burrow remains the elephant in the room. But head coach Zac Taylor said it's just too early since the coaches have yet to scout him, interview him and dissect him like a game plan.
Hopkins Signs Extension To Center Bengals Into Offseason
Bengals founder Paul Brown once said he chose Bob Johnson with the franchise's first draft pick in 1968 because the play couldn't begin without the center snapping the ball, never mind building a team. That appeared to be the same mindset when the Bengals extended center Trey Hopkins to a three-year deal.
Bengals Pick Off CFL Interception Leader
Two days after finishing the season with the fourth fewest interceptions in the NFL, the Bengals plucked the Canadian Football League's leading interceptor Tuesday when they signed all-CFL Winnipeg cornerback Winston Rose to a two-year deal a month after he helped the Blue Bombers to the Grey Cup championship.
DE Carlos Dunlap Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
Earlier this week Bengals DE Carlos Dunlap was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 17 for his performance in the team's win vs. the Cleveland Browns. Dunlap recorded 2.5 sacks on Sunday, and added a forced fumble, a pass defensed and an additional QB hit.
Bengals Kids Starting To Flex
The day belonged to Andy Dalton. But the kids who helped supply Joe Mixon's vicious career-high 162 yards that put him in the same kind of Browns-Killer category as Bengals all-time leading rusher Corey Dillon and the absolute mauling of Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield showed they've put the future on notice.
Other Noteworthy Items
- Watch GEICO Locker Room interviews with WR A.J. Green, RB Joe Mixon, CB Dre Kirkpatrick and TE C.J. Uzomah on building toward the 2020 season.
- With the Bengals selecting No. 1 in the 2020 Draft, NFL.com writer Dan Parr broke down the draft order of the first 20 picks and the potential needs for the Bengals heading into next season.
- View photo galleries of Sam Wyche through the years, the Week 17 Bengals vs. Browns game, the Ben-Gals Cheerleaders in action and the best images of the decade.
- PFWA named WR Tyler Boyd as the Bengals' MVP and QB Andy Dalton as the team's Good Guy for 2019.
- The Bengals made additional player moves placing a waiver claim on CB Tony Brown and signing TE Moritz Böhringer and WR DaMarkus Lodge to Reserve/Future contracts.