Bengals Kids Starting To Flex

"Just having an offseason healthy. I wasn't fully healthy at camp, and then I tried to get back to who I was and there were ups and downs," Lawson said. "Like I said, we were playing from behind in games. I'm not making excuses, but that's what it is. I'm blessed and thankful I get to go into the offseason healthy. I can train instead of trying to figure out how to walk and run again."

Phillips, the fifth-round cornerback from 2018, had played just 56 snaps coming into Sunday, when he got his first start of the season with William Jackson III on injured reserve. His play had been so remarkably productive despite losing eight games in the guts of the season to knee surgery that profootballfocus.com had him charted as leading the league allowing just one catch on six targets in 36 coverage snaps.

He was tested a lot more than that Sunday against Mayfield's Pro Bowl receivers, Beckham and Jarvis Landry, but Phillips gave as good as he got with those two interceptions that gave him a team-leading four despite logging only about 100 snaps. Beckham toasted him twice, but Phillips got him back when Mayfield overthrew Beckham and Phillips kept running like he was the receiver and caught it over his shoulder.

That's what Phillips does better than any Bengals corner. Tracking the ball.

And not just now. The last Bengals corner to have four interceptions was Leon Hall in 2010.

Of course they talked because that's what OBJ does.

"We're football players. We talk. He's a great receiver. He's been doing it a long time," Phillips said. "When he stopped running, I kept going and tracked the ball. I used to play wide receiver and I think that's helped me a lot."

He lost a fourth-down fling when Mayfield gunned it up on fourth-and-20 looking for Beckham leaping over Phillips. That's exactly what he did in one of those plays you'll see on a commercial. Fourth-and-20. Should never happen.

"My fault. I let him get behind me," Phillips said. "I tried to jump, but I jumped off only my back foot and you don't get as vertical as you can jumping off both feet. I've seen him do it before. He's got big hands and he was jumping off both feet. That's what I have to do. Jump with both feet."

Phillips didn't need his feet for Sunday's first pick. It sounded like he used his brain as they deployed in a Cover Two zone.

"The running back flared into the flat. I saw the receiver (Landry) do a curl," Phillips said. "I baited him like I was going to the flat and he threw it to the receiver and I just jumped it."

Like Lawson, Phillips is just looking for health. Look what he did in a season he missed with knee surgery. Like Phillips, Lawson can barely wait. The kids could play next week.

"It's very exciting. I don't know what the future holds. I don't know the plan. But it's very exciting to go out there and have fun together," Lawson said.

Then he had to laugh.

"I'm going to work on my catching, because I dropped a pick," he said.