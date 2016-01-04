Voices of '05: Simmons, Thornton say Bengals have a good shot

"The organization and this team is in a much better place than it was 10 years ago," Thornton says.

"Remembering Carson getting hurt. That's the No. 1 thing anybody would have to remember," Simmons says.

On the Bengals' first post-season pass in 15 years, Carson Palmer, their franchise quarterback who had led them out of the desert with Lewis, tore his ACL throwing a 66-yard pass to Steelers killer Chris Henry, also suffering a season-ending knee injury on the same play.

If that wasn't enough, it was revealed the next day that at halftime of the 31-17 loss, Pro Bowl wide receiver Chad Johnson snapped because he wasn't getting the ball and had to be restrained by Lewis and an alert up-and-coming wide receivers coach named Hue Jackson in a Theater of the Absurd scene where Johnson's I.V. came flying out of his arm, splattering the training room door with blood as Palmer, flat out on a training table with his wife at his side, watched.

"This why I thought it would be best if they played the Steelers instead of somebody like the Jets. Knowledge of the opponent," Thornton says. "I felt like at the time we were ready. We beat them up there, they beat us here. I think mentally and physically we were really ready. I felt like we knew exactly what they wanted to do and I thought defensively we would have enough to hold them down so our offense could crush them. I think even with Carson out, we were up 10-0. I felt like we were ready to go. It sucked Carson got hurt. It wasn't just that you lost your quarterback, but the offense stalled, they picked up some steam, and ran some trick plays on us that unraveled us. It's tough when you're a quarterback and come into a game like that. It happened with Andy last time. It's tough to just switch gears. We stalled offensively and our weak defense couldn't hold up."

It was Simmons' only shot in the playoffs in 10 seasons. He thought they could make a deep run.

"There was nobody in that locker room and building that didn't think we were going to win if Carson played," Simmons says.