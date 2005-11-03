Vieira re-signed; Takavitz waived

|
The Bengals today re-signed rookie guard Steven Vieira of UCLA. Vieira (6-6, 311) originally joined the Bengals as a college free agent last April 28. He opened preseason and the regular season on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list, due to a severe foot sprain he suffered in minicamp on April 30. He was activated from the PUP list on Monday of this week, was waived from the 53-player roster on Tuesday, and was signed to the practice squad today after clearing waivers.
To make room on the practice squad for Vieira, the team released rookie guard Kyle Takavitz of the University of Cincinnati. Takavitz was with the Bengals in preseason as a college free agent, was released prior to the start of the regular season, and had been on the practice squad since Oct. 4.