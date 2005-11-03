Vieira re-signed; Takavitz waived

Vieira

The Bengals today re-signed rookie guard Steven Vieira of UCLA. Vieira (6-6, 311) originally joined the Bengals as a college free agent last April 28. He opened preseason and the regular season on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list, due to a severe foot sprain he suffered in minicamp on April 30. He was activated from the PUP list on Monday of this week, was waived from the 53-player roster on Tuesday, and was signed to the practice squad today after clearing waivers.