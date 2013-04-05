Usama Young visits Bengals

Usama Young
A league source said Friday that safety Usama Young, a seventh-year free agent, has visited the Bengals.
Young spent the last two seasons with Cleveland. He played in 13 games with 12 starts last season for the Browns and tied for the team lead with three INTs, including one in Cincinnati's Oct. 14 loss at Cleveland. He had 52 tackles, with seven passes defensed and one fumble recovery. He was placed Dec. 26 on the Reserve/Injured list with a thumb injury.
Young entered the NFL in 2007 as a third-round draft choice of New Orleans, where he played four seasons before joining Cleveland.