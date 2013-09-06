Update: Whit doubtful; Pollak, Ghee out; Miles eyes Hester

Sep 06, 2013 at 03:50 AM
Hobson_Geoff
Geoff Hobson

Bengals.com Senior Writer

miles130120_645.jpg

Jeromy Miles

Update: 2 p.m.

Left tackle Andrew Whitworth (knee) pulled a fast one as he went on the field for Friday morning's final workout before Sunday's opener in Chicago (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Channel 12) against the Bears.

He dressed in his No. 77 jersey and carried his helmet after a few weeks of not doing either. Then he promptly took off the jersey and went to the side with the rehab group. Who knows what he did after the media window ended, but if he didn't work Friday then that makes it all but official he won't play Sunday, ending the club's longest starting streak at 67 games.

Whitworth said Wednesday he was under the impression he would be listed as doubtful, one of three designations on the injury report that is released after Friday's practice. And that's what he was called. But even though he wasn't seen rehabbing, there is a growing optimism around the team he'll be back soon, maybe as soon as next week's home opener against the Steelers in a Monday night game on ESPN.

After Friday's practice, Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis deemed his status, "cloudy," but there is a bright outlook on Whitworth's replacement, six-year veteran Anthony Collins. Collins hasn't started at left tackle since he worked the last six games of the 2008 season in place of the injured Levi Jones, but he's also started 12 games at right tackle and got a lot of snaps at both spots this offseason and preseason because of Whitworth's injury and right tackle Andre Smith's spring absence.

Collins re-signed before the 2012 season with the Bengals looking to make him the first man off the bench at either tackle or guard after he proved his mettle with seven starts in the first eight games of the AFC North title season of 2009 in place of the injured Smith at right tackle.

"it seems like he's always been there to play. Whether it was '09, or whatever it s been. AC's been able to answer the bell and answer the call...He's the insurance policy. It was to his advantage because he was going to be the next guy in. Last year he worked to play guard. He's grown as a player and a person and  it's fun to see."

Backup cornerback Brandon Ghee (concussion) and backup offensive lineman Mike Pollak (knee) were ruled out. MILES VS. HESTER:The Bengals are matched against the NFL's most lethal punt returner when they take on Chicago's Devin Hester and his 11 career touchdown returns. Safety Jeromy Miles, one of the gunners who was a key figure in Cincinnati's punt team leading the NFL last season in punts downed inside the 5, is thrilled with the assignment.

"It's hard to believe that I'm going against a guy I watched in high school and college. He was one of my favorite players," said Miles, who noted Hester is now pretty much just returning punts and not playing receiver. "He looks like he's got a lot of energy. It looks like he's back to his normal form. It's going to take everybody to stop him."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bengals Player Moves - July 25, 2022

news

Bengals Player Moves

news

Bengals Sign Nick Eubanks

The Bengals today signed free agent TE Nick Eubanks.
news

Zac Taylor Signs Contract Extension

Zac Taylor signed an extension through 2026.
news

Mixon Holds Second Annual Football Camp

Joe Mixon's football camp was held at his high school in California.
news

Camp hits: Green eyes century; Ross wreaks havoc in space; Price continues grind; TBT on line

news

Ced gets another say

news

Willow no longer just in the wind

news

Quick hits: Eifert question mark for camp; three-pick day; Joe all go

news

Record sack race underway

Carl Lawson is one of the many guys happy to see voluble and valued veteran left end Carlo Dunlap surface for this week's mandatory minicamp. Lawson, who usually sets up at right end on passing downs, nearly broke Dunlap's rookie sack record last season and he likes the competition. And on Tuesday he offered a challenge to a guy he calls "like an older brother to me."
news

Quick hits: Eifert not back Tuesday; Dalton finds Ross, Malone deep

news

Bengals 2018 Training Camp Opens Thursday, July 26

Bengals fans will get their first chance to see this year's team up close when Bengals Training Camp, presented by Fifth Third Bank, kicks off on Thursday, July 26.

Advertising