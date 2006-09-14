Update: T.J., Jones downgraded

Sep 14, 2006 at 11:44 AM

Updated: 9-15-06, 2:45 p.m.

WhitworthIt looks like the Bengals are going to be without wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh for the second straight week and they may have to give second-rounder Andrew Whitworth his first NFL start after left tackle Levi Jones (ankle) was downgraded to questionable Friday.

Houshmandzadeh (heel) was also downgraded and neither practiced this week. Chris Henry probably gets the start at receiver again with Kelley Washington taking Houshmandzadeh's place in the slot. Nobody had a big day in the passing game last week in drenched Kansas City as the Bengals threw for just 127 yards.

If Jones can't go at left tackle, Whitworth is going to start. But it could be at left tackle, where he finished last week's game, or at left guard if Eric Steinbach moves to left tackle, which is what happened when Jones missed last season's regular-season finale.

Defensive tackle Sam Adams (knee) returned to practice Friday after missing the first two days of practice this week, just as he did last week.

