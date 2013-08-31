Update: Schaffer waiting out waivers; Report: Roland, Herron cut

Aug 31, 2013 at 05:40 AM
Hobson_Geoff
Geoff Hobson

Bengals.com Senior Writer

conner130814_630.jpg

John Conner

J.K. Schaffer said this was going to be a stressful week and he knew exactly what he was talking about.

Despite leading a team in tackles for the second straight preseason, Schaffer again found himself on the waiver wire on cutdown day Saturday when published reports had him being released along with fullback John Conner and rookie wide receiver Cobi Hamilton.

Pro Football Talk reports that the Bengals have also released veteran backup right tackle Dennis Roland and running back Daniel Herron, the club's preseason leading rusher. The Herron cut indicates that sixth-rounder Rex Burkhead has made it and joins BenJarvus Green-Ellis, rookie Giovani Bernard and Cedric Peerman in the backfield.

The Bengals are expected to announce their cuts midafternoon Saturday.

Schaffer, the LaSalle High School and University of Cincinnati product, joined the Bengals practice squad last midseason after the Jaguars cut him before the regular season. It's expected the Bengals want to re-sign him to the squad if he clears waivers. Schaffer, of course, would like to get claimed even though he loves being on the hometown team.

"If I got claimed, I'd be ecstatic because that means I'd be on a roster," said Schaffer, who escaped to the golf course with friends. "I'd love to be here. I want to be here. I'm disappointed, but I know that the people who make these decisions have been making them longer than I've been playing and that you have to respect that."

After Thursday night's preseason finale, when Schaffer had a sack and an interception in the 27-10 victory over the Colts, he said he had "left it all out there." And it looked like he got his chance when linebacker Emmanuel Lamur went out with what appears to be a season-ending dislocated shoulder.

Now the Schaffer release indicates the Bengals could be keeping just five backers, one fewer than usual, and they may be keeping a slot open for their own waiver claim.

They'll probably also try to re-sign Hamilton to the practice squad if he doesn't get claimed. That move indicates that both veterans, Ryan Whalen and Dane Sanzenbacher, made a field of seven wide receivers that figures to be whittled to six Tuesday when Andrew Hawkins (ankle) is thought to go on injured reserve-recall.

The reports of Conner's release indicate the Bengals have opted to keep H-back Orson Charles, a fourth-round pick from 2012 as a tight end. While Conner is an impressive blocker, he can only play fullback. The Bengals see Charles, still learning the fullback position, as a guy that can also play tight end as well as possess more potential on special teams.

Roland has played every game since 2009, largely as "a tackle eligible."

Herron, a 2012 sixth-rounder, is a practice squad candidate.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bengals Player Moves - July 25, 2022

news

Bengals Player Moves

news

Bengals Sign Nick Eubanks

The Bengals today signed free agent TE Nick Eubanks.

news

Zac Taylor Signs Contract Extension

Zac Taylor signed an extension through 2026.

news

Mixon Holds Second Annual Football Camp

Joe Mixon's football camp was held at his high school in California.

news

Camp hits: Green eyes century; Ross wreaks havoc in space; Price continues grind; TBT on line

news

Ced gets another say

news

Willow no longer just in the wind

news

Quick hits: Eifert question mark for camp; three-pick day; Joe all go

news

Record sack race underway

Carl Lawson is one of the many guys happy to see voluble and valued veteran left end Carlo Dunlap surface for this week's mandatory minicamp. Lawson, who usually sets up at right end on passing downs, nearly broke Dunlap's rookie sack record last season and he likes the competition. And on Tuesday he offered a challenge to a guy he calls "like an older brother to me."

news

Quick hits: Eifert not back Tuesday; Dalton finds Ross, Malone deep

news

Bengals 2018 Training Camp Opens Thursday, July 26

Bengals fans will get their first chance to see this year's team up close when Bengals Training Camp, presented by Fifth Third Bank, kicks off on Thursday, July 26.

Advertising