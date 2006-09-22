Update: Houshmandzadeh probable

Sep 22, 2006 at 08:41 AM
Hobson_Geoff
Geoff Hobson

Bengals.com Senior Writer

Posted: 2:15 p.m.

houshmandzadeh_tj.jpg

Houshmandzadeh

Wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh (heel) has been upgraded to probable after practicing Friday. With head coach Marvin Lewis saying he's already made the decision, look for Houshmandzadeh to make his 2006 debut Sunday in Pittsburgh.

Lewis indicated left tackle Levi Jones is ready after resting his ankle last week against Cleveland, and Jones practiced in 11-on-11 Friday for the first time this week and still listed as probable. The probables who sat this week (linebacker Brian Simmons, defensive tackle Sam Adams, and left guard Eric Steinbach) all worked Friday.

In Pittsburgh, Pro Bowl strong safety Troy Polamalu (shoulder) practiced again Friday and was updated to probable. Wide receiver Santonio Holmes (foot) practiced for the first time this week, but is questionable.

