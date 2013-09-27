 Skip to main content
Update: Doubtful secondary

Sep 27, 2013 at 04:45 AM
Hobson_Geoff
Geoff Hobson

Bengals.com Senior Writer

Going off this week's practices, all three Bengals defensive backs on the injured list figure to be listed as doubtful or out when Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis announces his injury report later Friday for Sunday's game (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Channel 12) in Cleveland.

And that's the way it came down. Starting cornerback Leon Hall and starting safety Reggie Nelson, who both injured their hamstrings in last Sunday's 34-30 win over the Packers, didn't practice for a third straight day Friday. Backup cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick was dressed for the first time since he injured his hamstring in the Sept. 16 win over the Steelers and was listed as limited as well as doubtful.

SAM backer James Harrison (illness) didn't practice but is probable.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

